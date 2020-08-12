Opponent Confirmed for Paddy Donovan







An opponent has been confirmed for Paddy Donovan‘s return to the ring this weekend.

The Limerick welter fights on the big Top Rank/Queensberry card this coming Saturday night at the York Hall in what will be his first fight of 2020.

‘The Real Deal’ had been set to box Gregory Young [4(1)-3(1)] at Madison Square Garden in New York on St Patrick’s Day before the COVID crisis intervened and he now finally gets the chance to move to 4-0.

Currently Donovan [3(2)-0] does not have an opponent officially listed for this weekend’s fight.

However, the fighter that will man the opposition corner has been secured and Donovan’s manager and trainer, Andy Lee, has confirmed that his charge will take on Plymouth’s Des Newton [8(2)-15(1)].

Like many, the Devon 32-year-old is a prospect-turned-journeyman. He began his career with seven straight wins before a loss to Henry Janes at the start of the 2018. From then on, it was on the road and repeated points defeats.

A win over Sam Jones last September gave Newton a rare green dot on BoxRec but it’s been losses since.

Coincidentally Newton was the last opponent of Carl Frampton’s headline opponent, Darren Traynor, going six rounds with the Scot back in February.

The tough Englishman’s only stoppage defeat came in his last outing when he was dropped twice in the opening round by Sam Noakes and retired with a facial swelling.

Donovan and Frampton are joined on the big card by Mick Conlan – who faces French former world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht.