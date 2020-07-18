Mick Conlan to fight recent world title challenger next







Sofiane Takoucht [35(13)-4(1)-1] is the name currently being whispered when the issue of Michael Conlan’s next opponent is being discussed.

It appears the French fighter is firmly in the frame to face the Belfast featherweight in what would prove to be his first fight since he secured Vladimir Nikitin revenge before Christmas.

Bob Arum has confirmed his Irish Top Rank stars Carl Frampton and Conlan [13(7)-0] will fight in Belfast on August 15 and opponents were due to be announced on Friday.

Fight fans still await conformation of who the two Belfast fighters will face, but there have been suggestions Takoucht is being lined up for the Olympic medal winner.

Twitter handle @ringwalkjon went public with suggestions of an Irish French battle before the weekend – and talk within the Irish boxing community has added fuel to the fire.

Sources: Michael Conlan will be fighting Sofaine Takoucht on August 15th.



The fight will be a Co-headline with Carl Frampton. — Jonathan Leir (@ringwalkjon) July 17, 2020

Conlan was set for an August world title fight, but for the pandemic and is said to be close to securing a featherweight tilt.

The gritty ‘Baby Face’ will certainly help prepare him for a serious step up. The French southpaw is a more than credible behind closed doors opponent.

Takoucht was last seen in action against Josh Warrington and although not quite the big name the former Frampton foe wanted, he was deemed worthy enough to challenge for the Leeds fighters IBF world title.

The 34-year-old is also a former EBU European title champion. Warrington, who Conlan has been vocal about to trade leather with, is the only fighter to stop the experienced campaigner.

Both Frampton and Conlan are currently in camp in England for what will be their first contests of the year.

Frampton is hoping to set up a super featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring at the end of the year while Conlan is hoping to continue building towards a featherweight title shot at Madison Square Garden next St Patrick’s Day.