BELFAST? Arum insists that Frampton and Conlan will fight at home next month







Carl Frampton believes it will be in London, Mick Conlan thinks similar, but their promoter Bob Arum is adamant that the Belfast pair will fight in their home city next month.

The Top Rank boss told Dan Rafael last week that a card was being planned for Belfast on Saturday August 15th featuring the two world title chasers.

Both fighters have since contradicted the veteran fight maker in interviews and many fans and followers found the plan hard to believe considering a previously mooted MTK show in Belfast had already apparently fallen through.

Arum, though, remains insistent that there will be a major ESPN card in Ireland next month.

The controversial promoter told IFL TV yesterday that “that is correct, August 15th. He [Frampton] and Mick Conlan are on the same card.”

“We can’t bring them over here to fight because of the travel ban so MTK is putting their fights on in Belfast.”

There is nothing confirmed yet – although with the mooted date just one month away, an announcement is expected today or tomorrow.

Both boxers are currently in camp in England for what will be their first contests of the year.

Frampton is hoping to set up a super featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring at the end of the year while Conlan is hoping to continue building towards a featherweight title shot at Madison Square Garden next St Patrick’s Day.

Wherever the card is, the three undercard slots are expected to be filled by Paddy Donovan and two other fighters

Watch Bob Arum’s interview with IFL TV in full below:

