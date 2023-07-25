Moran – Marku Signed, Sealed and Soon to be Delivered

It’s signed, sealed, and soon to be delivered.

Dylan Moran [18(8)-1(1)] his break through fight Florian Marku [12(7)-0-1] to be officially confirmed very soon.

The pair have been linked since the Spring when it understood a deal had been agreed in principle for a Sky Sports broadcast, Boxxer promoted fight.

There has been nothing by way of official confirmation as of yet. However, that is about to change, as Moran confirmed he has signed a contract to fight and official confirmation is incoming.

Speaking online yesterday he said it was ‘signed and sealed’. The Deise fighter also said: ‘This is the one we’ve been chasing for a long time. I’m delighted to be involved in it and excited to get going.”

Moran didn’t mention the ‘Albanian King’ specifically but Irish-boxing.com understands he will fight the popular name on September 2 on the Liam Smith – Chris Eubank rematch card and the 02 Arena.

It’s a big fight and a massive platform for the Waterford fighter who has travelled in search of a breakthrough chance since turning over.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his last win, Moran pointed out it was time to seek some bigger bouts. “I’m 18-1 now, you can see the hype is there, so whoever is paying the most. I’m 28 now, so whoever gives the best offer and pricks my ears up. Wherever the money is whatever makes sense. Whoever is paying the most money I’m going there.

“I’ve never put money first, I’ve always been trying to make it happen, trying to get there. Now I’m here I want to make sure I take the correct steps and move forward.”