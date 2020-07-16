50/50 Chance? – Jason Quigley moves closer to Canelo clash







Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] appears to be one of two fighters in the frame for a lucrative clash with Mexican megastar Canelo Alvarez.

It emerged over the weekend that the Ballybofey middleweight was on a four-fighter shortlist to take on Canelo this September.

This list seems to have narrowed and Quigley and John Ryder [28(16)-5(1)] now look to be the two boxers in the mix for the Mexican Independence Day Weekend fight.

Yahoo Sports writer Kevin Iole reported yesterday night, following a conversation with Golden Boy boss Bernard Hopkins, that England’s Ryder was the front runner for the fight.

However, Iole quickly followed up by stating that Quigley was also in the running – and the Donegal middleweight was happy to publicise the link.

Ireland 🇮🇪 Vs Mexico 🇲🇽 let’s get it on 🥊🔥 @GoldenBoyBoxing https://t.co/vuIrLrVAw2 — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) July 15, 2020

Guadalajaran Canelo [53(36)-1(0)-2] is a three-weight, eight-time world champion and three fights into an 11-fight $365million deal with the DAZN streaming service.

Rival for the fight Ryder is coming off a controversial loss to WBA super middleweight champ Callum Smith in Liverpool last November.

Quigley, meanwhile, is in the process of rebuilding following his loss to Tureano Johnson last year. Having linked up with former world champ Andy Lee, the Finn Valley fighter had posted two stoppage wins and was due to take on Jack Cullen next month as part of Matchroom Fight Camp before the lure of Canelo came.

For what it’s worth, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn – promoter of Ryder – stated last night that he had received no offer to fight Canelo from Golden Boy for any of his four available fighters. Matchroom had previously offered Ryder, Smith, WBO middle champ Demetrius Andrade, and WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol.

An offer was made to another Matchroom fighter, WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders, but the controversial Englishman turned the bout down.

It has to be noted as well that it is not one hundred percent confirmed that Canelo will fight at all in September considering the current COVID crisis and the associated financial impact

However, moves to make a fight are being made and Quigley certainly appears open to the call.