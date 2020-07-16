Darragh Foley calls for slot on biggest post-Lockdown fight card







We’re coming out of lockdown slowly in this part of the world and there are 11 Irish boxers – with more to come – who have fight dates in Britain sorted.

Katie Taylor, James Tennyson, Eric Donovan, Caoimhin Agyarko, Lewis Crocker, Sean McComb, Gary Cully, Jono Carroll, Padraig McCrory, Pierce O’Leary, and James McGivern are all in action behind closed doors in England.

However, on the other side of the world, in Australia, things are at a different stage.

Fans are allowed to attend events Down Under and there is a major card set for Wednesday August 26th.

Up to 16,000 people will be able to attend the clash between former world champ Jeff Horn and son of a legend Tim Tszyu at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.

The card is currently being put together and an Australia-based Irishman wants in.

Dublin light welter Darragh Foley [18(9)-4(0)-1] has called for a slot on the bill and has called on any other fighter in his weight class or above to take up his challenge.

The Blanchardstown banger posted on social media telling his followers that “I’m right here.”

“Any of these young guns want to lay claim to the throne whilst I’m still around best come through me.”

Having bounced back from his defeat to Tyrone McKenna last year with a win over Jameson Bacon in November, Foley had been primed for a big fight before COVID hit.

‘Super’ was due to box in Kazakhstan on March 28th versus Uzbekistan’s Olympic gold and World silver medallist Fazliddin Gaibnazarov [8(5)-1(0)] before the card was called off.

The fight-anyone Foley now wants a name next month and considering his penchant for exciting fights and build-ups, we wouldn’t bet against it.