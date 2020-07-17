Eddie Hearn signs Katie Taylor rival







Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor has been joined in the Matchroom stable by one of her mandator challengers.

It was announced this afternoon that undefeated Northampton puncher Chantelle Cameron [12(7)-0].

The former EU silver and bronze medallist is mandatory to Taylor’s WBC title – as well as Jessica McCaskill’s light welterweight WBC belt – and has been pushing hard for a title shot.

Now signing with Matchroom it would appear to make the Taylor showdown – a fight many believe to be one of the toughest out there for the Irishwoman – more likely.

Cameron is officially managed by Cyclone Promotions boss Barry McGuigan but is undergoing a messy split with the Irishman. Currently advised by MTK Global, this association was understood to be a sticking point regarding a Taylor fight but today’s link-up with Matchroom could pave the way for a clash between the pair.

The Jamie Moore-trained fighter is targeting Taylor and this isn’t shied away from in the Matchroom press release – although the potential for an indefinite delay is also mentioned.

The highly-rated Cameron explains how “before my first pro fight people were asking me to fight Katie. I’m a massive fan, she’s a legend and I look up to her but at the same time I’m her mandatory and I want that fight.”

“That being said, I don’t want to be hanging around waiting – it could be years away, she has a fight lined up and is also talking about other fights.”

“I want to win World Titles myself and can’t be sitting around waiting for that fight. As it stands, I’m not sure what the next move is given what’s happened with COVID-19 but I’ll be ready to go when the call comes. I’m looking to put on a good show for my Matchroom debut, first impressions last.”

Matchroom boss Hearn added that “I’m delighted to welcome Chantelle Cameron to the team.”

“I’ve been watching her closely over the last couple of years and she’s a huge talent – exciting, relentless and punches very hard. I believe she is going to go on and become a multi-weight World Champion.”

“Her next fight will be for a World Title and we’ll announce it in the next couple of weeks. Women’s boxing is on fire right now and I’m so excited to be a part of it and deliver huge nights on sky sports and DAZN.”

Taylor is currently preparing for a rematch for her undisputed title versus Delfine Persoon on August 22nd.

Beyond that she has a pending WBA mandatory – Myriam Gutierrez – as well as the omnipresent Amanda Serrano saga. Among hardcore fans, however, Cameron as seen as one of the most desirable fights for the Wicklow legend.