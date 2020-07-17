How close is Jason Quigley to the Canelo fight?







Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] has been a man in demand the past couple of days.

Ever since it emerged that the Donegal middleweight was part of the final shortlist of potential Canelo opponents, everyone has wanted to speak to and know more about Quigley.

The Ballybofey boxer has done a number of interviews and has let it be known that he has said a big fat ‘YES’ to fighting Canelo on Mexican Independence Day Weekend [September 19th].

First up, when speaking to Sky Sports, for whom he has had a long association with as a Sky Sports Scholar, Quigley stated that there is a ‘high possibility’ of the fight with his Golden Boy stablemate.

The former World silver and European gold medallist revealed how “Golden Boy and my Sheer Sports Management team have been in touch with me. They have offered me the fight, to fight Canelo Alvarez, and it’s all there.”

“It’s a high possibility now. We’re just waiting now for the possibility.

Quigley appears to be in direct competition with Matchroom’s John Ryder for the fight but the Irishman can confirm that he has accepted.

He noted how “if course, there’s other boxers that could possibly be getting the fight as well. But I have been asked, ‘would I take the fight?’ 100 per cent, I said ‘yes’.”

“I’ve been hearing all those names that are put in front of him, but week by week and day by day, it looks like these names are thinning down lower and lower. Out there at the minute, it’s looking like myself or Ryder that could be high potential possibilities for that fight.”

For what it’s worth, Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn – promoter of Ryder – stated on Wednesday that he had received no offers for Ryder to face Canelo.

Additionally, in an IFL TV interview posted this afternoon, Ryder was far less definitive regarding the fight and agreeing to the fight – also noting that Hearn promotes WBA super middleweight champ Callum Smith and ‘has a foot in both camps’ looking to secure a big fight for the bigger name

This morning, Quigley spoke on OTB:AM and clarified that he does not know if he is necessarily the favourite for the bout but reiterated that he is especially keen on the clash.

“We’re just waiting now to hear back confirmation really,” he told Eoin Sheahan.

“I don’t know what Team Canelo or any of those guys are saying in terms of who they want him to fight, and for all we know it could be decided already and they’re just waiting to call one of us.”

“There is no inkling that I’m the favourite of the remaining boxers or that I’ve been given the nod, but I’m in the mix and let us hope they can pick me out of it.”

It’s unclear to what depth financials and terms have been discussed but, should he get the fight, Quigley would be in line for, by far, the biggest pay-day of his career.

Guadalajaran Canelo [53(36)-1(0)-2] is a three-weight, eight-time world champion and three fights into an 11-fight $365million deal with the DAZN streaming service.

Considering the current global crisis, the scale of September’s fight, should Canelo choose to fight, will be far smaller than previous outings for the Mexican and opponent purses will also be suggested.

Financials, alongside lack of preparation time, were cited as part of the reason why WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders pulled out of the running.

A behind-closed-doors fight in the Fantasy Springs Casino in California – a familiar venue for Quigley – has been suggested

Based on profile and perceived competitiveness following the Londoner’s controversial loss to Smith last year, Canelo-Ryder rather than Canelo-Quigley would appear to be the preferred bout among boxing followers and commentators.

However, the Irishman’s promotional link could be key.