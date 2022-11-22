Joe Fitzpatrick Retires from Boxing

Joe Fitzpatrick has retired from boxing at the tender age of 27.

Less than a month after confirming he was coming back to the sport, teaming up with Robbie Fylnn management and having agreed to fight Tony McGlynn on the stacked Michael Conlan topped Belfast December 10 fight card, the Belfast lightweight confirmed he hung up his gloves.

The Commonwealth Games medallist hadn’t fought since losing to Gary Cully for the Irish lightweight title back in February 2020 but was seen as talented and young enough to still make an impact on the sport.

However, he issued a statement last weekend confirming his retirement. The Immaculata BC graduate said he had ‘accepted’ his time had come.

He said: “It is with mixed emotions and a heavy heart that I share this message with you all today. I have now accepted that my time in the ring as a boxer has sadly come to an end.

“After 8 weeks into a training camp of straightening myself out, this has give me the time and space to work out who am I as a person, what I truly want in life, as well as the most important part – the time and space to grieve, having suddenly lost both my mummy and my coach/mentor/daddy in a short period of time.

“By no means is this the end of me in boxing. I have decided to start coaching where it all began at Immaculata Boxing Club. To carry on the legacy that my daddy left.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped me in my journey as a boxer, my promoters, sponsors and managers.

“But most importantly, my deepest and sincere thanks must go to Immaculata Boxing Club, all the coaches who came through the doors and helped me along the way.

“And one last special mention must go to Nugget. What this man has done for me, from I was a baby in nappies plastering the club in s**t, through to the conversation we had last night. This will never go unnoticed, by me nor my family.”

Fitzpatrick turned over with Mark Dunlop under a degree of fanfare. He stood out as a prospect early on but lost momentum when he stepped away from the sport. After returning under the Boxing Ireland banner the West Belfast fighter went on to win the BUI Celtic title and was involved in a massively anticipated Irish title fight with Gary Cully.

