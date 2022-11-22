MEDAL ALERT – Lee McEvoy claims World Youth Championships Bronze at least

Lee McEvoy ensured Team Ireland will return home from Spain with a record number of World Youth Championship medals.

The Avona lightweight glided onto the podium with another sensational display in La Nucia this afternoon.

The Dubliner defeated Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro of Puerto Rico by 4-1 split to secure a bronze at the very least.

The win sees McEvoy join Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, Laura Murphy and Dearbhla Tinnelly in the semi-finals and among the medals.

It means this Ireland Youth Team have collected five medals so far in this tournament eclipsing the previous tally of four won by Ray Moylette (Gold), Jamie Kavanagh (Silver), David Joe Joyce (Bronze) and Tommy McCarthy (Bronze) In Guadalajara, Mexico in 2008.

McEvoy will look to upgrade from bronze to silver later in the week.

🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉#TeamIreland lightweight Lee McEvoy has guaranteed himself at least a 🥉following 4-1 win over Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/0f2fI7vZg7 — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 22, 2022

Mulhuddart’s Rebecca Kavanagh was also in action in the afternoon session but didn’t enjoy the same success. The featherweight, who has enjoyed a brilliant debut International tournament, lost out to England’s Emily Whitworth.

Ireland have one more chance to increase the medal haul when Cliona D’arcy makes her tournament debut against Lithuania’sAglinskaite Kamile in bout 5 of Ring A’s evening session.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham