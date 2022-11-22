MEDAL ALERT – Lee McEvoy claims World Youth Championships Bronze at least
Lee McEvoy ensured Team Ireland will return home from Spain with a record number of World Youth Championship medals.
The Avona lightweight glided onto the podium with another sensational display in La Nucia this afternoon.
The Dubliner defeated Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro of Puerto Rico by 4-1 split to secure a bronze at the very least.
The win sees McEvoy join Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, Laura Murphy and Dearbhla Tinnelly in the semi-finals and among the medals.
It means this Ireland Youth Team have collected five medals so far in this tournament eclipsing the previous tally of four won by Ray Moylette (Gold), Jamie Kavanagh (Silver), David Joe Joyce (Bronze) and Tommy McCarthy (Bronze) In Guadalajara, Mexico in 2008.
McEvoy will look to upgrade from bronze to silver later in the week.
🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉#TeamIreland lightweight Lee McEvoy has guaranteed himself at least a 🥉following 4-1 win over Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/0f2fI7vZg7— IABA (@IABABOXING) November 22, 2022
Mulhuddart’s Rebecca Kavanagh was also in action in the afternoon session but didn’t enjoy the same success. The featherweight, who has enjoyed a brilliant debut International tournament, lost out to England’s Emily Whitworth.
Ireland have one more chance to increase the medal haul when Cliona D’arcy makes her tournament debut against Lithuania’sAglinskaite Kamile in bout 5 of Ring A’s evening session.
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham