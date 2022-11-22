MEDAL ALERT – Cliona Darcy secures World Youth Championships bronze at least
Cliona Darcy has made it a fantastic five World Youth Championships for Team Ireland.
The Tobar Pheadair talent stepped onto the prestigious podium with a one-sided win in La Nucia Spain today.
Darcy showed her class, in what was her tournament debut, as she eased past Lithuania’s Aglinskaite Kamile to secure a medal and a semi-final berth in the 81kg weight class.
The one-sided win means the European Youth Champion adds a World medal to the continental honour she won earlier this year.
The best under-18 heavyweight in Europe will now set about improving her bronze medal to silver and will fight for a place in the final later this week.
The win sees Darcy join Lee McEvoy, Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly in the semi-finals and among the medals.
🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉#TeamIreland 81+kg Cliona D’Arcy has guaranteed herselt at least a World Youth Championships 🥉following 5-0 win over Lithuania. pic.twitter.com/XiNSDbeozv— IABA (@IABABOXING) November 22, 2022
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham