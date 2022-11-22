MEDAL ALERT – Cliona Darcy secures World Youth Championships bronze at least

Cliona Darcy has made it a fantastic five World Youth Championships for Team Ireland.

The Tobar Pheadair talent stepped onto the prestigious podium with a one-sided win in La Nucia Spain today.

Darcy showed her class, in what was her tournament debut, as she eased past Lithuania’s Aglinskaite Kamile to secure a medal and a semi-final berth in the 81kg weight class.

The one-sided win means the European Youth Champion adds a World medal to the continental honour she won earlier this year.

The best under-18 heavyweight in Europe will now set about improving her bronze medal to silver and will fight for a place in the final later this week.

The win sees Darcy join Lee McEvoy, Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly in the semi-finals and among the medals.

🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉🥉#TeamIreland 81+kg Cliona D'Arcy has guaranteed herselt at least a World Youth Championships 🥉following 5-0 win over Lithuania.

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham