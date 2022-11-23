Super Six shoot for World Silver Today

Six Irish fighters shoot for silver in Spain today.

All six of Team Ireland’s medal winners will look to upgrade their bronze medals at the World Youth Championships in Nucia.

Competing in the semi-finals are Dearbhla Tinnelly, Lee McEvoy, Laura Moran, Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, and Cliona D’Arcy.

In Ring A’s afternoon session, light heavy, Team Co-Captain Tinnelly boxes England’s, Amber Birch. In bout 9, lightweight McEvoy boxes for a place in the finals against Georgia’s Gocha Gordulava.

In Ring B’s afternoon session, light middle Moran takes on Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova in bout 5. In bout 10, Team Co-Captain, welter Donovan, meets Kazakhstan’s Nurkeb Mursal. Two bouts later, in bout 12, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo contests against Ronny Noa.

In Ring A’s evening session, heavyweight Cliona D’Arcy boxes for silver against Poland’s Weronika Maja Bochen.

6, count 'em, SIX #TeamIreland World Youth Championship medalists🥊



With these Super Six stand 18 team mates, their World Youths competition, squad & club coaches, thousands of hours of training, the support of family, friends and school mates, and the entire Irish Boxing family pic.twitter.com/CG12HsVITK — IABA (@IABABOXING) November 22, 2022

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham