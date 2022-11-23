Super Six shoot for World Silver Today
Six Irish fighters shoot for silver in Spain today.
All six of Team Ireland’s medal winners will look to upgrade their bronze medals at the World Youth Championships in Nucia.
Competing in the semi-finals are Dearbhla Tinnelly, Lee McEvoy, Laura Moran, Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, and Cliona D’Arcy.
In Ring A’s afternoon session, light heavy, Team Co-Captain Tinnelly boxes England’s, Amber Birch. In bout 9, lightweight McEvoy boxes for a place in the finals against Georgia’s Gocha Gordulava.
In Ring B’s afternoon session, light middle Moran takes on Uzbekistan’s Aziza Zokirova in bout 5. In bout 10, Team Co-Captain, welter Donovan, meets Kazakhstan’s Nurkeb Mursal. Two bouts later, in bout 12, cruiserweight Nathan Ojo contests against Ronny Noa.
In Ring A’s evening session, heavyweight Cliona D’Arcy boxes for silver against Poland’s Weronika Maja Bochen.
6, count 'em, SIX #TeamIreland World Youth Championship medalists🥊— IABA (@IABABOXING) November 22, 2022
With these Super Six stand 18 team mates, their World Youths competition, squad & club coaches, thousands of hours of training, the support of family, friends and school mates, and the entire Irish Boxing family pic.twitter.com/CG12HsVITK
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham