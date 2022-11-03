5 Things You Should Know About Progressive Jackpot Slots

A progressive jackpot slot machine has an RTP slot percentage higher than regular slots, which means the jackpot on this machine can be bigger! However, they’re not as simple as you might think – here are 5 things you should know before playing a progressive jackpot slot machine.

1) They cost more per spin, but the payouts are larger

Progressive jackpots are a lot more expensive than non-progressive jackpots. For example, a video slot machine with a non-progressive jackpot might cost $1 per spin and the payout could be anything from $10 to $10,000. But with progressive jackpots, the cost is usually $2 or more per spin, but the payout can be as much as $25 million or more. Even if you don’t hit the grand prize, there’s still money up for grabs.

2) The progressive jackpots are pooled among players

Progressive jackpots are pooled among players. So, if you’re playing a progressive machine and somebody hits the jackpot, your share of the winnings will be proportional to how much money you’ve played in the same game. For example, say that a casino has three different games: one with a $1 minimum bet, one with a $2 minimum bet, and one with a $3 minimum bet. If someone wins on the $1 game, then you’ll get about 10 percent of the total payout. If someone wins on the $2 game, then you’ll get about 8 percent of the total payout.

3) Matching symbols multiplies winnings

The first is that matching symbols multiplies winnings. If you find three matching symbols on a slot machine, the payout could be up to 600 times your bet. The second thing you should know is that there are so many different types of slots. There are slots with numbers, slots with letters and words, and even video slots in which you can interact with the game by choosing what to do next. The third thing to know about progressive jackpots is that they grow when nobody wins.

4) Landing on scatter symbols activates bonus rounds

Every game is different, but one thing is for sure: if you land on scatter symbols, you’ll get rewarded. Scatter symbols activate bonus rounds where players can win huge progressive jackpots. Progressive jackpots are calculated by the total number of bets placed and are divided among all winners. The higher the bet, the bigger your share of the prize pool! RTP Live gives you access to over 500 games with varying features. Start playing now!

5) The best progressive slots on the market don’t have to be played in Vegas!

If you’ve been following the slot news lately, it’s no surprise that there are some huge jackpots out there. If you’re looking to take a gamble and win big, then don’t put your life savings on slots in Vegas. Play at home! The best progressive slots on the market don’t have to be played in Vegas! In fact, all you need is a desktop or laptop computer and an internet connection. Check out this list of 5 things you should know about playing progressive jackpot slots from the comfort of your own home