Eddie Hearn backs Gary Cully to become Ireland’s next star

Gary Cully [15(9)-0] is Irish boxing’s most exciting prospect, says Eddie Hearn.

The English promoter was extremely impressed with ‘The Diva’s’ victory over Jaoud Belmehdi in London on Saturday.

The Kildare fighter took just 35 seconds to take out the former French champion on his first fight under the Matchroom banner much to the delight of a large travelling support and Hearn.

Indeed, his new promoter heralded it as a statement win that proves that the 6’3 southpaw is one of Ireland’s best fighters.

“That’s how you make a statement,” Hearn told Irish-boxing.com after the victory.

“That opponent was lively, he was heavy-handed and Gary walked him onto two left hands and the place went nuts. He was in the ring at 7:15 and there was a great atmosphere for Gary Cully.”

Hearn finally seems to see what many respected Irish boxing brains have been saying for years, the Sarto stylist has showered in stardust and has star quality.

London, UK: Gary Cully vs Jaouad Belmehdi, Lightweight Contest 29 October 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Gary Cully

He points out that he has Dublin plans outside of supporting Katie Taylor in Croke Park for the 26-year-old.

“There is great potential for him to build. Even if we weren’t going back to Ireland with Katie, we’d be going back with Gary Cully. I think he is going to be a big part of that show and has a very bright future,” he adds before calling for Ireland to get behind one of three Irish fighters signed to his books.

“Irish boxing should get behind him because if you look after Katie Taylor I don’t know many other fighters you’d be as excited about as Gary Cully. You’ve Caomhin Agyarko has great potential as well but you’ve got to go in and put in performances like that to get people excited.”