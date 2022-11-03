‘I’ve never walked away from a fight’ – Callum Walsh discusses UFC Fight Pass step up

Callum Walsh’s fighting spirit and his proximity to all things UFC may just explain why he takes an early step up in Hollywood tonight.

The LA-based Cork fighter faces Delen Parsley [13-1] over eight rounds on top of another UFC Fight Pass card.

It’s as tough an early test as you’d find. The New Yorker has wins over fighters with super records to Walsh [4(3)-0] and has some amateur pedigree of his own, having been a Golden Gloves regular.

The American has only fought once since 2015, which does seem to give the latest Irish fighter to be trained by Freddie Roach an edge.

However, while the 360 Promotions fighter is favoured to win, it still represents a well-above-average jump up the ladder for a novice pro.

It’s also a brave move by the Rebel County 21-year-old – even if he is predicting a return to knockout form at the Quiet Cannon Country Club – and a move that may have roots in his love to fight, desire to be challenged, lack of fear of an L and the fact he spends time around the UFC and UFC fighters.

“Win or lose, we’re here to fight. Personally, I’ve never turned down a fight in my life, so when I get to that top level I’ll fight anybody, any time. I do think everybody at the top should be fighting each other and they should be making these big fights happen,” he told the UFC recently.

“I definitely feel that when I get to that top level, I’ll fight anybody,” Walsh said. “I’ve had that mentality my whole life, I’ve never said no to a fight, I’ve never walked away from a fight. Whoever they tell me to fight, that’s what I’ll do. It’s my job to fight, so why wouldn’t I?”

Walsh, who Dana White has taken a shine to and holds a business interest in, has been around UFC shows and fighters a lot since relocating to LA.

He has trained with Tony Ferguson and nigh on sees ‘El Cucuy’s’ eight loses as a badge of honour or at the very least proof he is has fought the best.

“In the UFC, there’s champions that have six losses; everybody has a couple of losses. That’s how I think boxing should go. Everyone should just fight each other at the top level and one loss shouldn’t make such a big difference to your career. I think that if people looked at it like that, these big fights would happen.”

The undefeated pro did look to challenge himself in the amateurs moving to National Elite level as a teen in a bid to secure Tokyo 2020 qualification. The European underage medal winner lost out to eventually Olympic medal winner Adian Walsh back in 2019 but still holds that fearless desire to fight.

“People respect fighters who take tough fights,” Walsh said. “I think a loss shouldn’t matter at a top level. If you’re taking top-level fights constantly, a loss shouldn’t matter. I think boxers do respect these guys that are taking tough opponents, not turning down fights. That’s what the fans want to see. They want to see these big fights. Even if you lose, you’ve still brought that entertainment to boxing.”