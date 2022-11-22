Three Irish boxers fight for World Youth Championship medals today

Three Irish fighters will look to step onto the World Youth Championship podium in Spain today.

Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly all secured medals at the prestigious underage tournament on Monday.

Looking to join them on Tuesday are Lee McEvoy, Rebecca Kavanagh, and Cliona D’arcy.

Lightweight Lee McEvoy, who has impressed tremendously throughout the tournament, fights for a medal in his fourth bout of the tournament.

The Avona starlet meets Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro of Puerto Rico in bout 7 of Ring A’s afternoon session.

Another somewhat surprise star of the tournament, Rebecca Kavanagh of Mulhuddart Boxing Club takes on England’s Emily Whitworth in bout 5 of Ring B’s afternoon session.

In the evening, session, Gort’s Cliona D’arcy makes her tournament debut against Lithuania’s Aglinskaite Kamile in bout 5 of Ring A’s evening session.

The European Youth medal winner could win a second major international medal in a manner of months if she secures a win

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham