Three Irish boxers fight for World Youth Championship medals today
Three Irish fighters will look to step onto the World Youth Championship podium in Spain today.
Jim Donovan, Nathan Ojo, Laura Moran and Dearbhla Tinnelly all secured medals at the prestigious underage tournament on Monday.
Looking to join them on Tuesday are Lee McEvoy, Rebecca Kavanagh, and Cliona D’arcy.
Lightweight Lee McEvoy, who has impressed tremendously throughout the tournament, fights for a medal in his fourth bout of the tournament.
The Avona starlet meets Carlos Jamil De Leon Castro of Puerto Rico in bout 7 of Ring A’s afternoon session.
Another somewhat surprise star of the tournament, Rebecca Kavanagh of Mulhuddart Boxing Club takes on England’s Emily Whitworth in bout 5 of Ring B’s afternoon session.
In the evening, session, Gort’s Cliona D’arcy makes her tournament debut against Lithuania’s Aglinskaite Kamile in bout 5 of Ring A’s evening session.
The European Youth medal winner could win a second major international medal in a manner of months if she secures a win
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham