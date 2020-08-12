WATCH: Eric Donovan v Zelfa Barrett – Press Conference and Head-to-Head







Eric Donovan and Zelfa Barrett came face-to-face this afternoon for the first time ahead of their IBF Inter-Continental super featherweight title fight.

The pair do battle in the chief support of the third instalment of Matchroom’s Fight Camp in Essex.

Donovan has been winning fans throughout fight week and earned more kudos today.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn chaired the discussion between the pair which was extremely respectful – but fascinating nonetheless.

Following the chat with Hearn, the pair then went head-to-head – with Barrett displaying a noticeable size advantage.

Additionally, while Barrett spoke to the Sky Sports News cameras, Donovan was interviewed on the Matchroom stream by Chris Lloyd and Darren Barker.

Watch the full press conference and head-to-head below:

