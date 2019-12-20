Logo



Steven Ward plans to cruise through 2020

By | on December 20, 2019 |
Headline News News
Steven Ward [12(4)-1(1)] has confirmed he will campaign at cruiserweight moving forward.

The 29-year-old has been operating at light heavy since turning over in November of 2016 and won the WBO European rankings title at the weight.

However, there has been talk with regard to him moving up for sometime.

By all accounts the Jamie Moore trained big man had to be super diligent and strict to make the 175lbs limit.

As a result a move to crusierweight was planned after Ward’s dramatic win over Liam Conroy in June.

However the chance to enter the Golden Contract and earn a six figure contract with a big name promoter rumoured to be Top Rank saw him put off the weight up grade.

The risk didn’t pay off as Ward was stopped in the first round of his Golden Contract quarterfinal by Ricards Bolotniks in Brentwood last week.

That result brought to an end ‘The Quietman’s’ Golden Contract involvement and his life as a light heavy.

Speaking on social media Ward admitted making light heavy had become an issue and was affecting his performances. He also revealed his team have encouraged a move to crusier were he will now compete.

The cruiserweight division isn’t a bad one to be gate crashing in 2020. In terms of British fighters it’s well stacked and their are plenty of appealing fights at the weight. It’s a division Matchroom and Sky Sports seem invested in and Ward wouldn’t be too far away from fighting one of their named fighters.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

