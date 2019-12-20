Big hitting former St Francis amateur Matthew Tinker discusses life in New York and knockout pro start

Amateur standout Matthew Tinker is enjoying life in New York, as he has settled into the professional game with two back to back victories, both coming in the first round.



Tinker stood out as an amateur in both Ireland and England, with excellent showing’s in the All-Ireland and the English ABA’s before heading stateside where he competed in the New York Golden Gloves, boxing as high as heavyweight.



The former St Francis BC fighter opened up about why he made the decision to turn professional.

He said, “My trainer Ej Burke was going on to me about turning pro, and that was my aim, to be honest, but I’m a laidback person and I was just taking everything as it comes. We had a few things that didn’t come off and I just carried on training away waiting for something to come up.



“Chris Glover is a good friend and he was really pushing me to turn pro. He had just won his pro debut in Carolina so suggested I should go down there and make my debut. Chris introduced me to Ryan Rickey and a few weeks later I was on the card in Ryan Rickey. It all happened quite quickly in honesty.”



Tinker has already moved to 2-0, with both wins coming in the opening frame of both clashes with the latter being in the main event of an edition of Broadway Boxing presented by Lou DiBella, live of UFC Fight Pass.



Speaking about his journey in the pro ranks to date he added “I’m really enjoying the professional game as I feel it really suits me more than the amateurs. I’ve had two fights back to back and my career is progressing at a good pace. I’m excited to enjoy Christmas with my girlfriend who has been a massive help behind the scenes with tickets and all the logistics that goes into being a professional boxer.



“I’ve got to massively thank my trainer Ej Burke who’s really helped me since I moved to New York. He has been with me every step of the way and I can’t be more grateful to him for what he has done for me.



“I have got to also thank again Ryan Rickey, Chris Glover and also Chris Algieri who have really helped me on the management side of things since I’ve turned pro as well as Martin and John Snow at Trinity Boxing who have always been really supportive too. I have a great team around me and I’m very excited for 2020.”



Tinker now holds 2 first-round knockouts in his opening 2 outings as a professional, and the Yorkshireman, who still holds down a full-time job in construction, gave his take on what the future holds for him in and out of the ring.



‘The Machine’ said, “I’m just taking it one fight at a time. I had over 100 amateur fights I don’t want to get carried away with it all. I’m always in the gym and I’m happy just to keep working away and improving as I go along. I have a good team and I trust them to get me the right fights at the right time.



“I’m just used to working construction and training. The day after my last fight I was back in work. It’s just another day for me really. The dream is to one day be a full-time pro but until that day comes I’m happy just plodding along in work and in boxing.”