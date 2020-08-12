Archie Sharp eyeing Carl Frampton – but Anto Cacace stands in the way







Archie Sharp is looking ruefully to the top of this Saturday’s bill and a clash with Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)].

Sharp [18(9)-0] defends his WBO European super featherweight rankings belt against Jeff Ofori on the BT Sport broadcast bill main evented by ‘The Jackal’ this coming weekend – and is hopeful a victory will move him a step closer to the former two-weight world champion.

The English rising star outlined how “fighting and winning a world title is what I came into boxing to do and to fight big names like Carl.”

“No disrespect, but Carl is in a position where he has a target on his back and it is a fight I want. I am in the game to be the best.”

WBO #4 Sharp already holds a win over Irish opposition having stopped Declan Geraghty last September – and he has been linked heavily with another Belfast super feather in British champion Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)].

Irish-boxing.com has been led to believe Frank Warren, who is involved with Sharp, Frampton and more recently Cacace, has plans to put ‘The Apache’ and the ‘Sharpshooter’ in with each other.

The veteran fight maker wants to put the pair in together in a WBO super featherweight world title eliminator, a title that could soon be held by 33-year-old Frampton if things go to plan.

“One of the biggest out there is Anthony against Archie Sharp. That could easily be sanctioned as a final eliminator for the WBO World super-featherweight title,” Cacace’s manager Pat Magee has said previously.

18-0 ✅ Ranked #4 with the WBO 📈 6x National Amateur Champion 🏆 WBO European Super Featherweight Champion 🇪🇺@archiesharp95 is starting to make a name for himself… pic.twitter.com/Z15tds68n5 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) August 10, 2020

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com, Cacace, who is over dental issues and in camp readying himself for a first British title defence, said he would welcome a Sharp shootout – but is more interested in watching close friend Frampton than his rival this weekend.

The Andersonstown puncher noted how “Sharp is a good fighter and has got the ranking I would like. He’s been very fortunate in getting where he is but. take nothing away from him, he’s a good fighter.”

“I will more than likely watch him, but I’m more interested in watching Carl Frampton do the business.”

Frampton could soon become a friend and a foe if things play out right for both over the coming months.

Speaking on a potential fight between the former McGuigan’s Gym stablemates, Cacace admitted that “Carl’s well above any of the rest of us at the minute and I genuinely believe he should be.”

“He’s boxed a very high level most of his career and is extremely talented.”

“He’s also a friend of mine, we just gotta’ see what happens.”

“If Sharp gets the opportunity to box either Frampton or Herring I fancy him to lose by stoppage against both.”