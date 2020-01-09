No doubting his skill but Luke Keeler wonders if Demetrius Andrade has the will

Luke Keeler [17(5)-2(1)-1]is ready to do what it takes to ‘shock’ Demetrius Andrade [28(17)-0] and the world by securing victory on January 30, but can’t say the same for his opponent.

The Ballyfermot middleweight takes on the two weight world champion in Miami live on DAZN and Sky Sports and goes into the clash as an underdog.

However, he warns he is an underdog packed with fight and promised his following he will give it everything to become WBO middleweight champion of the world.

He wonders if the American has the same mindset. There is no doubting ‘Boo Boo’s’ skill set of which Keeler is a fan, but the Dubliner claims the Matchroom USA fighter is about just doing enough rather than pushing himself to the limit.

Speaking to MTK Global before the fight, Keeler also suggested the world champion is over looking him.

“I definitely think he’s looking at bigger fights, but I’m focused completely and he’s in for a shock. I’ve watched his performances and he just relies on his skills. He does enough to win but he never pushes himself to the limit.

“Maybe that’s the reason why doesn’t have a huge following. He’s a great champion and I respect him, but at the same time I see mistakes and weaknesses that we are ready to exploit.”

The Irish middleweight champion has improved vastly since going full time just over 18 months ago and has come from somewhat left field to take centre stage in a massive world title fight.

The 32-year-old still believes there is room for improvement and claims he will be better against Andrade than he was against Luis Arias in Belfast in August.

“You’re going to see another vastly improved performance from me. I’ll be relentless in there and I’m going to rip the belt from Andrade.”

Andrade has bemoaned the fact he can’t get unification bouts or bigger names at 160lbs – and that’s partly because he is a talent that doesn’t bring a massive following thus massive money to the table.

The latest challenger to his crown argues the world champ will have less fans after they share the ring later this month.

“I’m buzzing for this fight. It’s a dream come true and I’m ready to take my chance. I think the Americans will appreciate my style as I always give it everything in the ring and this fight will be no different, so I think the crowd will be on my side by the end of the fight.”