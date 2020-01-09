Social Media reacts positively to Spike’s Prizefighter documentary

The spot light was Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan on Wednesday just days before he looks to perform under the ring lights of the Alamodome in Texas this Saturday.

‘Prizefighter’ the documentary on Irish boxer Spike O’Sullivan aired on Virgin TV on Wednesday.

The documentary is an hour-long short film detailing the relationship between the Mahon based boxer and his coach Paschal ‘Packie’ Collins as they embarked a three-fight Golden Boy deal to push for a world title.

It also gave a behind the scenes look at his defeat to Canadian David Lemieux last September in Las Vegas.

The film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Terry McMahon (Patrick’s Day, Charlie Casanova) and produced by Tim Palmer (Into the West, Patrick’s Day) & John Norton (Fade Street).

The broadcast seemed to impress and lots took to social media to give their views about Spike, who faces Jaime Munguia in the first big fight of 2020 on Saturday.

Here’s what they’ve been saying:

Great piece of film @spike_osullivan #Prizefighter well done pal, your time will come 👌👍 — Kenneth Egan OLY (@kenegan30) January 8, 2020

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/spike_osullivan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@spike_osullivan</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/prizefighter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#prizefighter</a> truly speechless epic epic watch spike Abu, man if u don't get a movie deal or something from this the world gone wrong. Your a credit to Cork and I'm lucky to call you a friend, win lose or draw steaks on me <a href=”https://twitter.com/whitehsekinsale?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@whitehsekinsale</a></p>— Jonny⚜️ (@hartnett_jonny) <a href=”https://twitter.com/hartnett_jonny/status/1215043648603201541?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Great watch the prizefighter @spike_osullivan @VirginMedia_One a true warrior best of luck Saturday champ👊 #fightingirish #prizefighter 🥊☘🇮🇪 — Thomas mc guire (@guire_thomas) January 8, 2020

Well done to all involved in the making of #ThePrizefighter Really good watch. @spike_osullivan and @packycollins are genuinely 2 of the nicest lads in boxing. They've time for everyone at the fights. — Colin Byrne (@Colinsboxing) January 8, 2020

Brilliant Claudia thank you and tell his teacher that I'm giving him 2 hours off in the morning 😉🤣🤣👍 https://t.co/jXrIRf7fVh — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) January 8, 2020

A lovely great snaps those Aoifs 👌👍 https://t.co/KFi98HF4rJ — Gary Spike OSullivan (@spike_osullivan) January 8, 2020

