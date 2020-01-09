Logo



Social Media reacts positively to Spike’s Prizefighter documentary

By | on January 9, 2020 |
The spot light was Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan on Wednesday just days before he looks to perform under the ring lights of the Alamodome in Texas this Saturday.

‘Prizefighter’ the documentary on Irish boxer Spike O’Sullivan aired on Virgin TV on Wednesday.

The documentary is an hour-long short film detailing the relationship between the Mahon based boxer and his coach Paschal ‘Packie’ Collins as they embarked a three-fight Golden Boy deal to push for a world title.

It also gave a behind the scenes look at his defeat to Canadian David Lemieux last September in Las Vegas.

The film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Terry McMahon (Patrick’s Day, Charlie Casanova) and produced by Tim Palmer (Into the West, Patrick’s Day) & John Norton (Fade Street).

The broadcast seemed to impress and lots took to social media to give their views about Spike, who faces Jaime Munguia in the first big fight of 2020 on Saturday.

Here’s what they’ve been saying:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/spike_osullivan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@spike_osullivan</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/prizefighter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#prizefighter</a> truly speechless epic epic watch spike Abu, man if u don&#39;t get a movie deal or something from this the world gone wrong. Your a credit to Cork and I&#39;m lucky to call you a friend, win lose or draw steaks on me <a href=”https://twitter.com/whitehsekinsale?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@whitehsekinsale</a></p>&mdash; Jonny⚜️ (@hartnett_jonny) <a href=”https://twitter.com/hartnett_jonny/status/1215043648603201541?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>January 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

