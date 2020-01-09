Dylan Moran closes in on ranking boosting title fight

If 2019 was for the most part was a year of disappointment 2020 could conversely be a year of opportunity for Dylan Moran.

The welterweight prospect suffered first career defeat last year before seeing a number of last minute fights fall through.

Indeed, things got so bad the popular Waterford native considered calling it a day at one point.

However, he ended the year on a high with two winter wins after signing with Pit Gleim and PGP Boxing a promoter and promotional outfit with sway in Europe.

The high will continue into the new year as victory in Moran’s February 8 return will lead to a title shot.

‘The Real Deal’ was already penciled in to fight in Stuttgart, Germany on the undercard of former world champion Firat Arslan, who continues to fight despite fast approaching 50, and on a bill that includes recent Clarissa Shields foe Christina Hammer and some local prospects.



The Waterford was happy to take his recently gained momentum into 2020 and was content with the fact his promoters were keeping their ‘active’ promise.

However, the fight just got significantly bigger. If the Deise fighter manages to secure victory in Germany he will be handed a title shot as soon as April.

Moran could significantly spring forward his career come April 4th as he is line to fight for the IBF Intercontinental title.

The strap isn’t the most prestigious, but is highly sought after due to the fact it can catapult a fighter up the rankings.

Victory on Febraury 8 followed by a win come April would leave Moran in a very strong position heading into the second half of the year.

“This fight on the 8th will be a good solid test for me but I’m confident I’ll get the win and my chance to fight for the IBF title,” Moran said.

“My focus right now is on the fight in front of me but I’m training harder and fighting better than ever. PGP have an amazing set up here and the guys are preparing me for big big things. Back home Team Moran are providing the support as always and I always feel the love so thank you for that. February 8th is the next step then that title fight 4th April so that’s where I’m at right now.”