‘They aren’t offering me the money you think they are’ – Amanda Serrano pouring cold water on April Taylor fight?

Amanda Serrano [37(27)-1(0)-1] suffered more combat related disappointment this week and it seems to have prompted her to again question her fight career.

The seven weight boxing world champion saw her proposed MMA Combate Americas hometown MMA fight with boxer Dahiana Santana cancelled.

The bout was originally scheduled to be part of the January 25th in San Juan, Puerto Rico, but was pulled soon after the New Year.

The news understandably left the dual star disappointed and left her questioning her fight future.

Serrano took to Twitter to express her hurt and hinted at ‘moving on’ to a new life chapter, which some took as a hint she may retire for the competing altogether.

Others felt it the Puerto Rican was talking about moving away from MMA and focusing on a bout with Katie Taylor [15(6)-0].

However, the talented puncher, who has blown from roasting hot to ice cold and back again with regard to the Taylor fight over the last 18 months, again suggested she wasn’t happy with the money on offer for a proposed Taylor fight.

It has to be noted it could be spur of the moment talk from the out spoken fighter, but it will be worrying for Team Taylor.

The plan is to fight Serrano around April time in New York in what would be the first female fight to top a bill at the famous Madison Square Garden.

Matchroom, Team Taylor and indeed fight fans see that as ideal way to kick start what could be a great year for the Bray native and female boxing in general.

Eddie Hearn has previously stated Serrano is now on board after demanding more money and threatening to walk out on her three fight DAZN contract last year.

However, it appears there may be some more negotiating ahead before ‘the biggest fight in female boxing right now’ is announced.

