Full steam ahead – full time Kevin Cronin promising ‘one hell of a ride’ and massive 2021 fight

Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] has told his supporters and the people of Kerry to buckle up as he plans to bring them on ‘one hell of a ride’.

Having been handed an exciting plan of action by Stephen Sharp of Boxing Ireland the young light heavyweight has elected to go full time.

One of only two active Kerry pros – Siobhan O’Leary being the other – believes he needs to commit 100 percent to the sport to ensure that newly formatted mission statement comes to fruition.

Cronin, who only debuted in March of last year, won’t relay the full details of his new plan, but does revel it means fighting four times in 2020.

He also claims victory in all four of those fights would lead to the biggest ever fight involving a Kerry fighter.

“2020 is gonna be a banger,” Cronin said online.



“After talking with my manager about the year ahead I have decided to take a step back from work and become a full-time athlete . Obviously this is a massive risk to take but I will have a minimum of four Fights in 2020. If successful [in those fights it] may lead to a very Interesting fight.”

“This is really exciting news for myself and the team. I would love nothing more then to let you all know the plans ahead, but unfortunately I got to keep it under wrap. It is very big and exciting and if all goes to plan it will probably be the biggest thing to ever happen for Kerry boxing,” he added.

“Get ready its gonna be one hell of a ride.”

The move does mean Cronin may need an increase in sponsorship revenue. The Boxing Ireland fighter will be working at home and in Dublin with Jonathan Lewins, meaning there is a degree of travel expenses involved.

As a result he has made a call for sponsors.



“Sponsors will be vital. We will be looking for a few main sponsors to come on full-time so I can continue to train full-time. Any businesses interested in coming on board [can get in touch].

Photo credit Ricardo Guglielminotti @fightingIrish

