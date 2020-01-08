Logo



Navigation

Full steam ahead – full time Kevin Cronin promising ‘one hell of a ride’ and massive 2021 fight

By | on January 8, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Kevin Cronin [2(1)-0] has told his supporters and the people of Kerry to buckle up as he plans to bring them on ‘one hell of a ride’.

Having been handed an exciting plan of action by Stephen Sharp of Boxing Ireland the young light heavyweight has elected to go full time.

One of only two active Kerry pros – Siobhan O’Leary being the other – believes he needs to commit 100 percent to the sport to ensure that newly formatted mission statement comes to fruition.

Cronin, who only debuted in March of last year, won’t relay the full details of his new plan, but does revel it means fighting four times in 2020.

He also claims victory in all four of those fights would lead to the biggest ever fight involving a Kerry fighter.

“2020 is gonna be a banger,” Cronin said online.

“After talking with my manager about the year ahead I have decided to take a step back from work and become a full-time athlete . Obviously this is a massive risk to take but I will have a minimum of four Fights in 2020. If successful [in those fights it] may lead to a very Interesting fight.”

“This is really exciting news for myself and the team. I would love nothing more then to let you all know the plans ahead, but unfortunately I got to keep it under wrap. It is very big and exciting and if all goes to plan it will probably be the biggest thing to ever happen for Kerry boxing,” he added.

“Get ready its gonna be one hell of a ride.”

The move does mean Cronin may need an increase in sponsorship revenue. The Boxing Ireland fighter will be working at home and in Dublin with Jonathan Lewins, meaning there is a degree of travel expenses involved.

As a result he has made a call for sponsors.  

“Sponsors will be vital. We will be looking for a few main sponsors to come on full-time so I can continue to train full-time. Any businesses interested in coming on board [can get in touch].

Photo credit Ricardo Guglielminotti @fightingIrish

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media