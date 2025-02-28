‘Winner Stays On’ – Tommy McCarthy Ups the Anti Ahead of Snakes and Ladder Clash with Steven Ward



Tommy McCarthy plans to roll a six and land at the base of a ladder when he fights Steven Ward in Belfast this weekend.



Despite remaining a name, Ireland’s last European title holder has slid down a snake in the sporting game of Snakes and Ladders, moving out of the world title picture as a result.



Indeed, after defeats to Michal Cieslak and Cheavon Clarke, ‘The Mac Attack’ seriously considered retirement.



IBF super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace helped the Oliver Plunkett’s graduate to change his mind on that front, and he returned to winning ways just before Christmas.



McCarthy then moved into 2025 motivated, sharing world-level ambitions. and in Ward, a friend, he believes he has an opponent to help him climb back toward the top end of the cruiserweight division.





“I am focused on this fight, and long-term I want to get back in the championship mix. I have been there before and I want to get back,” McCarthy said.





“I learned a lot from the experience. So much goes on at the top level, and I belong there. At the top end, that’s where you want to be. That’s why you work so hard.



“To go from there, back down to the bottom, is tough. You have to build yourself back up. I am doing it now and hopefully I can stay there, because it’s like Snakes and Ladders.



“That’s tough for a boxer. When you slide down it can be tough to motivate yourself. But it depends what you want and how much you want it. And I have the hunger again.”

Belfast, UK: Tommy McCarthy and Steven Ward Final Press Conference ahead of their Cruiserweight Contest on Saturday night. 26 February 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing





‘The Mac Attack’ also suggests it’s a winner-stays-on affair and indicates the loser of the Belfast derby may have to walk away.



He said: “This is my last chance to climb back up again. I am not getting any younger so this will be the last ascent for me.



“Me and Steven are mates and have sparred, but this is strictly business. Winner stays on. I need to win to keep providing for my family, and I will win. I am confident of that.”