How to Watch Lewis Crocker vs Liam Paro

Lewis Crocker makes the first defence of his IBF welterweight world title today against former world champion Liam Paro.

The Belfast fighter puts his unbeaten record and world title on the line in Australia, taking on a former IBF light welterweight champion in front of a partisan Brisbane crowd.

For Irish boxing fans hoping to follow every punch, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Lewis Crocker vs Liam Paro?

The fight takes place on Wednesday, June 24, at the Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia.

The unusual midweek scheduling means Irish fans will be able to watch the action during the day rather than staying up into the early hours. The main card is expected to begin at approximately 10am Irish time, with Crocker and Paro likely to make their ring walks around 1pm, depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

How Can Irish Fans Watch?

The fight will be shown live on DAZN in Ireland.

Subscribers can watch through the DAZN app on smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, games consoles and web browsers. Current schedules indicate the event is included as part of a standard DAZN subscription rather than a separate pay-per-view purchase.

What’s at Stake?

Everything.

Crocker enters the contest as the reigning IBF welterweight world champion after winning the title in Belfast last September. The Australian challenge represents his mandatory title defence and the first time he has defended the belt away from home.

Paro, meanwhile, is aiming to become a two-weight world champion. The Queensland southpaw previously held the IBF super lightweight title and will have home advantage as he looks to add another world crown to his collection.

Lewis Crocker vs Liam Paro

Date: Wednesday, June 24

Venue: Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia

Title: IBF Welterweight World Championship

Irish Start Time: Main card approximately 10am, ring walks around 1pm

TV/Streaming: DAZN Ireland