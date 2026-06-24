‘This is a Differnt Version’ – Graham McCormack Ditches Mr Nice Guy Approach Aheat of Gallagher Bout

No more Mr Nice Guy, a disgruntled Graham McCormack fights in Belfast this weekend, warns his manager Ian Gaughran.

The smiling, friendly Limerick attitude he brings to fight week has disappeared ahead of his showdown with fellow likeable character Paddy Gallagher.

According to the IGB boss, a different version of the ‘G Train’ is pulling into the Waterfront station on Friday.

It’s one fuelled by disappointment and one determined to make a statement.

“Everybody loves Graham because he’s happy-go-lucky and he’s such a legend,” Gaughran told Irish-Boxing.com.

“This is a different version.”

Following his defeat to Richie O’Leary, McCormack briefly retired before ultimately reversing his decision.

Now his manager believes the setback has changed him.

“It was Mr Nice Guy against Richie.

“He ain’t being nice now.”

The former BUI Celtic champion has largely avoided media duties throughout camp.

Not because he is disinterested. Quite the opposite.

“He’s just that he is dialled in,” explains his manager. “I can hear it in his voice.

“As far as he’s concerned, he’s not leaving Belfast without a win and without a statement win.”

Gaughran believes one of the lessons from the O’Leary fight was that McCormack became too friendly with his opponent.

Something he refuses to allow to happen again.

“You can’t like somebody in the ring. When that bell goes, you’ve got to be spiteful.

“You’ve got to do business.”

The changes haven’t been limited to mindset.

The veteran entertainer has altered aspects of his preparation and has reportedly produced some of the best sparring of his career.

“People who have sparred him before are saying he’s hitting harder. He’s sparring better.

“He looks fresher. He’s ready to do business.”

The Treaty County southpaw’s new approach only adds to the excitement around the battle of the returning entertainers.

Promoter Jamie Conlan believes it’s one that could steal a show that includes Padraig McCrory’s farewell and 50-50 clashes for Teo Alin and Conor Quinn.

“Jamie Conlan said it and I’d agree with him,” Gaughran says.

“This has the potential to be the fight of the night.

“Paddy puts loads and loads of pressure on. He wants to hurt you.”

And much to the delight of the neutral,McCormack shares similar instincts.

“I’ve asked him plenty of times not to go to war. But when it’s go time, it’s go time for Graham, so I think we’re going to see an absolute cracker.”