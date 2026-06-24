Caught the McKenna KO Bug – Oisin Dunlop Targets Last Dance Stoppage

Mature teen Oisin Dunlop has caught the McKenna KO bug.

The Belfast prospect fights on the Last Dance card this weekend and has been working a lot with the knockout loving McKenna brothers throughout his third pro camp.

And according to the Belfast Kronk boxer’s manager, their presence and the rounds they have given him in sparring have had an influence.

The rounds have Dunlop sharp for his Zayn Khan clash and time spent with soon to be World title challenger Aaron and his blood thirsty brother Stevie has only fueled his knockout ambition.

Having gotten a taste for an early night in his last outing, Dunlop wants more of the same on the Last Dance.

“Another knockout is the plan,” Gaughran tells Irish-boxing.com.

“He has been in camp with the McKenna brothers and there isn’t much better sparring in the country than Aaron McKenna. He’s getting serious work.”

Rubbing shoulders with more experienced fighters is always a positive, but his manager points out the Belfast man already has an air of experience about him.

“He’s 19 going on 30,” he adds

“His attitude is unbelievable.”

Still, Dunlop is just a teen and will be treated accordingly. For now, Gaughran will ignore the maturity levels and take his date of birth into account when matching him.

“He’s looking to get into six-rounders and eight-rounders. But there’s no point burning somebody out We’ll do things properly. He is young and has time on his side.

Still, the excitement is obvious.

“We know what his ceiling is.”