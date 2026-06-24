Padraig McCrory Deserves a Proper Send-Off – Jamie Conlan Pays Tribute Ahead of ‘Last Dance’

Jamie Conlan believes Padraig McCrory has earned the right to leave boxing on his own terms.

The Belfast favourite will bring his professional career to a close this weekend when he tops the “Last Dance” card at the Waterfront Hall.

For Conlan, the occasion is about more than just another fight. It’s an opportunity to celebrate Irish boxing’s working class hero and one of the most respected careers in Irish boxing.

“Padraig McCrory has had a fantastic career and we get to showcase it,” said Conlan when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“He wants to go out on his own terms and this is his own terms.”

McCrory’s journey has been one of the sport’s great local success stories.

Starting out on the small hall scene, the St James hero fighter steadily climbed the ranks capturing hearts before capturing the IBO world title and fighting at world level.

“His career has took him all over the world,” Conlan recalls.

“He started on the small local scene and built his way into fighting Edgar Berlanga in Florida and going away to win the IBO world title in Germany.”

“He fought in the Falls Park, headlined in the Falls Park and has been involved in some massive nights.”

Conlan described him as “a real honest pro” and believes the fighter’s willingness to consistently challenge himself is a major part of his legacy.

With the Waterfront Hall is expected to be close to capacity, the farewell atmosphere is beginning to build.

February 24, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory after their fight at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

For Belfast fight fans, June 26 will be a chance to celebrate a boxer who represented the city with distinction for more than a decade.

For McCrory, it is the opportunity to write the final chapter exactly how he wants.

And according to Conlan, there could be no more fitting ending.

“He wants to go out on his own terms.

“And this is his own terms.”