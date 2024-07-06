Bosh – Celtic Warrior-trained Babic promises to savage fast rising Matchroom heavyweight

Dublin-trained Alen Babic says Eddie Hearn has just sent his cash cow to the slaughter.

‘The Savage’ who trains out of the Celtic Warrior Gym under Paschal Collins takes on Big Johnny FIsher at the Copperbox Arena in London tonight.

The bout is being billed as the next step up the ladder for the ‘Romford Bull’, who has been linked to Dublin favourite Thomas Carty in the past, and it’s been suggested Matchroom and Hearn see him as a known name they can use to build the heavyweight’s profile.

However, Babic, who holds a win over Niall Kennedy sees the fight differently, he says has been handed a shortcut to redemption.

The 33-year-old lost to Lukasz Rozanski in a bridgerweight world title fight in April of last year, he returned to heavyweight with a win over Steve Robinson and is now eyeing a move back to big big man fights with a win in London tonight.

“This is about the resurrection of ‘The Savage’. You made a mistake Eddie Hearn when you slide into my DMs asking about a fight with Johnny Fisher. I was in shock that you would put the boy through this but let’s go, let’s go through it. I said yes because you underestimate ‘The Savage’. Everybody has underestimated ‘The Savage’ all of my life. Never like this,” he said this week.

What he gives away in size going into the DAZN broadcast bout, Babic argues he makes up in heart and experience.

“I was fighting big men when Johnny Fisher was ten years old. I was knocking them out cold. So I’m going to show you. Boxing will be the only judge on the night, nobody is going to save him.

“So I’m going to show you what boxing can do on Saturday night. Do you think I’ve never fought a guy that punches hard? Do you actually believe that? My first Heavyweight fight was when I was 21, so do you think I never fought someone who punches hard? You know who I spar, you know what I do. I’ve been doing this for 13 years. My head is like a mashed potato. Of course he punches hard, look at him. He’s a f***ing giant, I told you the first time, I like to kill giants. I just put my chin on his chest and make it as hard as possible. It’s going to be the loneliest place he’s ever been in and he’s going to feel it. He will feel it after, believe me, after five seconds. He’s going to know he’s in deep waters,” he adds before hinting he fought his way into big fights rather than got a leg up because he was a ticket seller.

“Nobody is going to be with him. He has so many fans and his father is doing an amazing job, and I’m jealous. But listen, to be here I had to claw my way up to be at this stage. He just had to drive a car like ten minutes. I had to do hundreds of fights at shit arenas where people were trying to kill me, literally.”