National Under 22 Championships – FULL ENTRY LIST
102 boxers will contest the 2024 National U22 Championships. The draw for this tournament will take place on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 9th.
Boxing will begin on Friday, July 12th.
Women’s Entries
|Weight
|Name
|Born
|Province
|Club
|48KG
|Georgia McGovern
|2005
|Leinster
|Setanta Boxing Academy
|48KG
|Carleigh Irving
|2005
|Ulster
|Oakleaf ABC
|50KG
|Amber Byrne
|2003
|Leinster
|Arklow Boxing Club
|50KG
|Katie O’Keeffe
|2005
|Munster
|Kanturk Boxing Club
|50KG
|Nicole Buckley
|2003
|Leinster
|DCU Athletic Boxing Club
|52KG
|Shakira Donoghue
|2004
|Leinster
|Setanta Boxing Academy
|52KG
|Chantelle Robinson
|2002
|Munster
|Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
|52KG
|Robyn Murran
|2004
|Leinster
|St. Brigid’s Boxing Club Kildare
|52KG
|Leah O’Keeffe
|2004
|Munster
|Kanturk Boxing Club
|52KG
|Nicole Clyde
|2002
|Ulster
|Antrim Boxing Club
|52KG
|Chloe Gabriel
|2003
|Leinster
|Mulhuddart Boxing Academy
|54KG
|Robyn Kelly
|2004
|Leinster
|Ballynacargy Boxing Club
|57KG
|Charlie Horgan
|2002
|Leinster
|Ryston Boxing Club
|57KG
|Natalia Fasciszewska
|2005
|Connacht
|Castlebar Boxing Club
|57KG
|Niamh Fay
|2002
|Leinster
|Ballyboughal Boxing Club
|60KG
|Caprice Coiley
|2005
|Ulster
|Clonard Boxing Club Belfast
|60KG
|Rebecca Kavanagh
|2005
|Leinster
|Mulhuddart Boxing Academy
|63KG
|Linda Desmond
|2002
|Munster
|Rylane Boxing Club
|63KG
|Gabrielle Mongan
|2005
|Leinster
|Whitechurch Boxing Club
|66KG
|Laura Moran
|2004
|Connacht
|St. Anne’s Boxing Club
|66KG
|kaci rock
|2002
|Leinster
|Enniskerry Boxing Club
|70KG
|Mary Enright
|2002
|Leinster
|Setanta Boxing Academy
|70KG
|Lisa O Rourke
|2002
|Connacht
|Castlerea Boxing Club
|75KG
|Winnie Christina McDonagh
|2004
|Leinster
|Neilstown Boxing Club
|75KG
|Bethany Doocey
|2002
|Connacht
|Castlebar Boxing Club
|81+KG
|Shauna Buckley
|2005
|Munster
|Rylane Boxing Club
|81+KG
|Cliona Darcy
|2005
|Connacht
|Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club
Men’s Entries
|Weight
|Name
|Born
|Province
|Club
|48KG
|Louis Rooney
|2005
|Ulster
|Star Boxing Club
|48KG
|Bryce Collins
|2003
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|51KG
|Clepson Dos Santos
|2003
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|54KG
|Patsy Joyce
|2005
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|54KG
|Mark Pabilona
|2003
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|57KG
|Gavin Ryan
|2004
|Leinster
|Ratoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
|57KG
|Leon Davis
|2002
|Leinster
|Bracken Boxing Club
|57KG
|Liam kiernan
|2002
|Leinster
|Santry Boxing Club
|57KG
|Anton Genocky
|2005
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|57KG
|Ben molloy.
|2003
|Leinster
|Edenmore Boxing Club
|57KG
|Donagh Keary
|2004
|Ulster
|Rathfriland Cross Community ABC
|60KG
|Adam Sinnott
|2002
|Leinster
|Rathnew Boxing Club
|60KG
|Karl Sheridan
|2002
|Leinster
|Cherry Orchard Boxing Club
|60KG
|Jordan O’Donnell
|2003
|Ulster
|St. George’s ABC
|60KG
|John Ward
|2002
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|60KG
|Kian Duff
|2004
|Leinster
|Bracken Boxing Club
|60KG
|Jake McMahon
|2002
|Leinster
|Liberty Boxing Club
|60KG
|JOSEPH O BRIEN
|2002
|Munster
|Togher Boxing Club
|60KG
|Lee McEvoy
|2005
|Leinster
|Avona Boxing Club
|60KG
|Blaine Fitzgerald
|2005
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|60KG
|Sean tyndall
|2005
|Leinster
|Enniskerry Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Justin Cheng
|2003
|Munster
|Mitchelstown Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Cody O’Reilly
|2004
|Leinster
|Portlaoise Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Kai Davis
|2003
|Leinster
|Arklow Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Sean Roche
|2003
|Leinster
|Drimnagh Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Alex McAleer
|2003
|Ulster
|Ballyshannon Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Roy Colgan
|2005
|Leinster
|Avona Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Joshua Tumama
|2004
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|63.5KG
|Dylan o Loughlin
|2004
|Leinster
|Edenmore Boxing Club
|67KG
|Gianni Richmond
|2004
|Ulster
|Cairn Lodge ABC
|67KG
|Lee Hanna
|2005
|Ulster
|Townland Boxing Club
|67KG
|James (Shamie) McDonagh
|2003
|Munster
|St. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford
|67KG
|David Blaney
|2005
|Leinster
|Navan Boxing Club
|67KG
|Cian Cramer
|2004
|Leinster
|Cabra Boxing Club
|67KG
|Richard Phiri
|2004
|Connacht
|Celtic Eagles Boxing Club
|67KG
|Luke Hall
|2005
|Leinster
|Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
|67KG
|Aodhan Byrne
|2002
|Leinster
|Kilcullen Boxing Club
|67KG
|Keelyn Roche
|2002
|Leinster
|St. Aidan’s Boxing Club
|67KG
|Michael Donoghue
|2003
|Leinster
|St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
|67KG
|Malo Davis
|2005
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|71KG
|Cole Maguire
|2003
|Munster
|The Hub Boxing Club
|71KG
|Sean Cope
|2004
|Ulster
|Mourne All Blacks ABC
|71KG
|Ben McHugh
|2004
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|71KG
|Bobbi flood
|2005
|Leinster
|Cabra Boxing Club
|71KG
|Darragh Gilroy
|2002
|Leinster
|Fr Flanagan Boxing Club
|71KG
|James Uzell
|2003
|Leinster
|Drimnagh Boxing Club
|71KG
|Shane O’Neill
|2003
|Leinster
|Esker ABC
|71KG
|Cahir Gormley
|2003
|Ulster
|Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club
|71KG
|Jon McConnell
|2002
|Ulster
|Holy Trinity ABC
|71KG
|Cody-Lee peoples
|2003
|Ulster
|Flow Boxing Academy
|75KG
|Josh Olaniyan
|2004
|Leinster
|Jobstown Boxing Club
|75KG
|Daniel Magliozzi
|2004
|Leinster
|Golden Cobra Boxing Club
|75KG
|James McGuinness
|2004
|Ulster
|St. Monica’s ABC
|75KG
|Eoghan Quinn
|2002
|Ulster
|St. John’s ABC Swatragh
|75KG
|Ola Wahab
|2003
|Munster
|Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
|75KG
|Obi Martins
|2002
|Leinster
|Smithfield Boxing Club
|75KG
|Bobby Smith
|2002
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club
|75KG
|Taylor Guiney
|2003
|Leinster
|Westside Boxing Club
|80KG
|Conan Herron
|2002
|Ulster
|Frank Gervin Clonoe ABC
|80KG
|Ryan Collins Murphy
|2005
|Ulster
|St. Monica’s ABC
|80KG
|Peter Clarke
|2002
|Ulster
|Errigal ABC
|80KG
|James Whelan
|2003
|Leinster
|Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
|80KG
|Mark Duffy
|2003
|Connacht
|Charlestown Boxing Club
|86KG
|Robbie Olusola
|2002
|Connacht
|Celtic Eagles Boxing Club
|86KG
|Kian Hedderman
|2003
|Munster
|St. Francis Boxing Club
|86KG
|James Anthony Redmond
|2002
|Leinster
|Ballybrack Boxing Club
|86KG
|Rasheed Momoh
|2003
|Connacht
|Castlebar Boxing Club
|86KG
|Sean Trant
|2004
|Leinster
|Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
|92KG
|Destiny Ogedengbe
|2004
|Leinster
|Rudiarius Boxing Club
|92KG
|Charlie Ward
|2003
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|92KG
|Phelim Magan
|2003
|Munster
|Midleton Boxing Club
|92+KG
|Martin Christopher mc donagh
|2003
|Connacht
|Galway Boxing Club
|92+KG
|Nathan Ward
|2004
|Connacht
|Monivea Boxing Club
|92+KG
|Harry Geraghty
|2004
|Leinster
|Santry Boxing Club
|92+KG
|Godstime Ide
|2003
|Leinster
|Crumlin Boxing Club