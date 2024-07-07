National Under 22 Championships – FULL ENTRY LIST

102 boxers will contest the 2024 National U22 Championships. The draw for this tournament will take place on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 9th.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com