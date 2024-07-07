AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

National Under 22 Championships – FULL ENTRY LIST

Jonny Stapleton

102 boxers will contest the 2024 National U22 Championships. The draw for this tournament will take place on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 9th.

Boxing will begin on Friday, July 12th.

Women’s Entries

WeightNameBornProvinceClub
48KGGeorgia McGovern2005LeinsterSetanta Boxing Academy
48KGCarleigh Irving2005UlsterOakleaf ABC
     
50KGAmber Byrne2003LeinsterArklow Boxing Club
50KGKatie O’Keeffe2005MunsterKanturk Boxing Club
50KGNicole Buckley2003LeinsterDCU Athletic Boxing Club
     
52KGShakira Donoghue2004LeinsterSetanta Boxing Academy
52KGChantelle Robinson2002MunsterSaviours Crystal Boxing Club
52KGRobyn Murran2004LeinsterSt. Brigid’s Boxing Club Kildare
52KGLeah O’Keeffe2004MunsterKanturk Boxing Club
52KGNicole Clyde2002UlsterAntrim Boxing Club
52KGChloe Gabriel2003LeinsterMulhuddart Boxing Academy
     
54KGRobyn Kelly2004LeinsterBallynacargy Boxing Club
     
57KGCharlie Horgan2002LeinsterRyston Boxing Club
57KGNatalia Fasciszewska2005ConnachtCastlebar Boxing Club
57KGNiamh Fay2002LeinsterBallyboughal Boxing Club
     
60KGCaprice Coiley2005UlsterClonard Boxing Club Belfast
60KGRebecca Kavanagh2005LeinsterMulhuddart Boxing Academy
     
63KGLinda Desmond2002MunsterRylane Boxing Club
63KGGabrielle Mongan2005LeinsterWhitechurch Boxing Club
     
66KGLaura Moran2004ConnachtSt. Anne’s Boxing Club
66KGkaci rock2002LeinsterEnniskerry Boxing Club
     
70KGMary Enright2002LeinsterSetanta Boxing Academy
70KGLisa O Rourke2002ConnachtCastlerea Boxing Club
     
75KGWinnie Christina McDonagh2004LeinsterNeilstown Boxing Club
75KGBethany Doocey2002ConnachtCastlebar Boxing Club
     
81+KGShauna Buckley2005MunsterRylane Boxing Club
81+KGCliona Darcy2005ConnachtTobar Pheadair Boxing Club

Men’s Entries

WeightNameBornProvinceClub
48KGLouis Rooney2005UlsterStar Boxing Club
48KGBryce Collins2003UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
     
51KGClepson Dos Santos2003UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
     
54KGPatsy Joyce2005LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
54KGMark Pabilona2003LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
57KGGavin Ryan2004LeinsterRatoath Golden Gloves Boxing Club
57KGLeon Davis2002LeinsterBracken Boxing Club
57KGLiam kiernan2002LeinsterSantry Boxing Club
57KGAnton Genocky2005LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
57KGBen molloy.2003LeinsterEdenmore Boxing Club
57KGDonagh Keary2004UlsterRathfriland Cross Community ABC
     
60KGAdam Sinnott2002LeinsterRathnew Boxing Club
60KGKarl Sheridan2002LeinsterCherry Orchard Boxing Club
60KGJordan O’Donnell2003UlsterSt. George’s ABC
60KGJohn Ward2002ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
60KGKian Duff2004LeinsterBracken Boxing Club
60KGJake McMahon2002LeinsterLiberty Boxing Club
60KGJOSEPH O BRIEN2002MunsterTogher Boxing Club
60KGLee McEvoy2005LeinsterAvona Boxing Club
60KGBlaine Fitzgerald2005LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
60KGSean tyndall2005LeinsterEnniskerry Boxing Club
     
63.5KGJustin Cheng2003MunsterMitchelstown Boxing Club
63.5KGCody O’Reilly2004LeinsterPortlaoise Boxing Club
63.5KGKai Davis2003LeinsterArklow Boxing Club
63.5KGSean Roche2003LeinsterDrimnagh Boxing Club
63.5KGAlex McAleer2003UlsterBallyshannon Boxing Club
63.5KGRoy Colgan2005LeinsterAvona Boxing Club
63.5KGJoshua Tumama2004LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
63.5KGDylan o Loughlin2004LeinsterEdenmore Boxing Club
     
67KGGianni Richmond2004UlsterCairn Lodge ABC
67KGLee Hanna2005UlsterTownland Boxing Club
67KGJames (Shamie) McDonagh2003MunsterSt. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford
67KGDavid Blaney2005LeinsterNavan Boxing Club
67KGCian Cramer2004LeinsterCabra Boxing Club
67KGRichard Phiri2004ConnachtCeltic Eagles Boxing Club
67KGLuke Hall2005LeinsterOlympic Boxing Club Mullingar
67KGAodhan Byrne2002LeinsterKilcullen Boxing Club
67KGKeelyn Roche2002LeinsterSt. Aidan’s Boxing Club
67KGMichael Donoghue2003LeinsterSt. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
67KGMalo Davis2005LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
     
71KGCole Maguire2003MunsterThe Hub Boxing Club
71KGSean Cope2004UlsterMourne All Blacks ABC
71KGBen McHugh2004ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
71KGBobbi flood2005LeinsterCabra Boxing Club
71KGDarragh Gilroy2002LeinsterFr Flanagan Boxing Club
71KGJames Uzell2003LeinsterDrimnagh Boxing Club
71KGShane O’Neill2003LeinsterEsker ABC
71KGCahir Gormley2003UlsterIllies Golden Gloves Boxing Club
71KGJon McConnell2002UlsterHoly Trinity ABC
71KGCody-Lee peoples2003UlsterFlow Boxing Academy
     
75KGJosh Olaniyan2004LeinsterJobstown Boxing Club
75KGDaniel Magliozzi2004LeinsterGolden Cobra Boxing Club
75KGJames McGuinness2004UlsterSt. Monica’s ABC
75KGEoghan Quinn2002UlsterSt. John’s ABC Swatragh
75KGOla Wahab2003MunsterGolden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
75KGObi Martins2002LeinsterSmithfield Boxing Club
75KGBobby Smith2002LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club
75KGTaylor Guiney2003LeinsterWestside Boxing Club
     
80KGConan Herron2002UlsterFrank Gervin Clonoe ABC
80KGRyan Collins Murphy2005UlsterSt. Monica’s ABC
80KGPeter Clarke2002UlsterErrigal ABC
80KGJames Whelan2003LeinsterDublin Docklands Boxing Club
80KGMark Duffy2003ConnachtCharlestown Boxing Club
     
86KGRobbie Olusola2002ConnachtCeltic Eagles Boxing Club
86KGKian Hedderman2003MunsterSt. Francis Boxing Club
86KGJames Anthony Redmond2002LeinsterBallybrack Boxing Club
86KGRasheed Momoh2003ConnachtCastlebar Boxing Club
86KGSean Trant2004LeinsterMonkstown Boxing Club Dublin
     
92KGDestiny Ogedengbe2004LeinsterRudiarius Boxing Club
92KGCharlie Ward2003ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
92KGPhelim Magan2003MunsterMidleton Boxing Club
     
92+KGMartin Christopher mc donagh2003ConnachtGalway Boxing Club
92+KGNathan Ward2004ConnachtMonivea Boxing Club
92+KGHarry Geraghty2004LeinsterSantry Boxing Club
92+KGGodstime Ide2003LeinsterCrumlin Boxing Club

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

