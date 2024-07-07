Byrne pushing for Rise or Fall title fights for Geraghty and Lewis

By Owain Comerford

Nearly 3 months on from the late cancellation of JB Promotions ‘Fastlane’ card, promoter and ex-pro, Jay Byrne is ‘very confident’ that history won’t repeat itself at the eleventh hour for the promotions upcoming card on July 26th.

Although multiple fighters on the card are still without opponents, the former two-weight Celtic Champion and newly-turned promoter gave reasoning behind this stating “opponents are always late to be confirmed due to risks of getting stopped prior to our event.”

“I would be very confident that the lads are doing their jobs” said Byrne regarding ticket sales, before putting all doubts to bed, stating “I’ve actually had to turn people away as I don’t have enough tickets!”

Ticket sales and hype leading up to the event could certainly be attributed to Declan Geraghty and Cain Lewis, both riding 7 and 6-fight win streaks respectively, who Byrne has “tried to get Celtic Title fights, but to no avail as of yet.”

Byrne feels it’s a case of sooner rather than later for Crumlin Boxing Club’s Declan Geraghty and his shot at the Irish Title, following the cancellation of his bout with Owen O’Neill due to O’Neill missing weight last October.

Talks leading up to the event were that Geraghty would face Dylan Moran, with Byrne stating “we accepted to fight Dylan and then Dylan went and agreed to fight Owen instead” before proclaiming “Declan is mandatory for the Irish title, so the winner fights him next.”

Whilst JB Promotions is still in its infancy, Byrne stated he’s “trying his best to bring boxing back” and has “based a lot of (his) company on new professionals.”

Keeping these core values at heart, Byrne foresees the young pros signed to his promotion “stepping to the next level and that of domestic titles” before following with “the ones who have conquered in that area will hopefully be able to push to European or World level.”

Tickets for the event at The Warehouse, Red Cow are available on JB Promotions website and social media handles, along with being available for PPV purchase for those unable to attend.