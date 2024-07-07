Callum Walsh asks Dana White to help him end Jake Paul

Callum Walsh wants to be the one to end Jake Paul’s boxing career.

The social media star made the move into boxing back in 2020 and, albeit much to the dislike or many, has become an influential name in the sport.

The American has proved a big draw in and out of the ring with PPV fights and setting up MVP Promotions, for whom Amanda Serrano fights.

The light heavyweight, whose sole career blemish comes against Tommy Fury, fights Michael Perry later this month before going into action against boxing legend Mike Tyson – on a card that includes a Katie Taylor – Serrano rematch – on Netflix in November.

LA-based Cork light middleweight, Walsh is one of those who isn’t overly impressed with the 27-year-old and thinks he could be one to end the ‘Problem Child’s’ involvement in the sport.

“Give me the fight. Dana White make it happen,” the UFC alligned 360 Promotions fighter said.

“I’ll knock him out. I’ll put an end to it and that will be that – and I’ll make a lot of money doing it too.”