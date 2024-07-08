Defeat not Disaster – Defiant Dee Walsh defends Conor Quinn

It was defeat not disaster assures Dee Walsh.

Conor Quinn suffered a loss in what was meant to be his big breakout night earlier this month.

The close Commonwealth title reverse to Jack Kelsall left the popular flyweight in tears.

However, while it was a heartbreaking reverse it wasn’t a career-breaking defeat assures coach Walsh.

Amidst the usual prediction of doom after a first career loss, former Irish middleweight champion Walsh has moved to calm any fallout storm.

The three-time Irish Boxing Awards Coach of the Year notes a number of Irish greats have blemishes on their records, pointing out they managed to bounce back from defeat to have stellar careers.

‘Waldo’ believes Quinn will do the same.

“[I’m gutted] but very proud of my fighter Conor Quinn. Not many can headline the SSE on their 10th fight,” he said.

“Do I think he won? Yes, I’ll stand by my decision all the way but unfortunately, we didn’t get the decision in a close fight.

“There have been many fighters from Belfast and Ireland that lost early in their careers and ended up becoming greats of this country and I know Conor will be back as the cream always rises to the top.”

Walsh also said he had no issue with anyone criticising his tactical approach to his first professional defeat as a coach on Irish soil. In fact he ‘welcomes’ it, suggesting he has the mental strength to take it and hinting he’ll use it as fuel to help Quinn bounce back.

“People wanna blame, point the finger at me and the next person but I welcome it the way I’m quick to take the praise for my fighters win. If you don’t have the mental strength or aren’t willing to be judged win or lose in this sport then you’re better off out of it. Win as a team lose as a team. We’ll be back.”