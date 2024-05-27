Lehane and Walsh step on the Path to Paris

Both Jennifer Lehane and Aidan Walsh look to step along the Path to Paris today.

The pair are the only Irish boxers in action on day five of the final Olympic Qualifier.

Walsh fights for a second time in the tournament and will look to build on his impressive Round of 64 win in the Afternoon session in Bangkok.

The Olympic medal winner fights for a last-16 71kg berth against Youcef Islam Yaiche. The Belfast man is expected in against the Algerian at 9:30 am Irish time.

Bantamweight Lehane makes her tournament debut against Puerto Rico’s Angelyris Lopez in Bout 5 of the Evening Session. The DCU fighter is expected to box at 1:30 pm, Irish time.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

TEAM

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.