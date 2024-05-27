IT’S OFFICIAL – Tyrone McKenna tops Conlan Boxing card

It’s official!

Tyrone McKenna is back and Conlan Boxing will run a show in the SSE Arena on August 3.

Rumour has been suggesting ‘The Mighty Celt’ will take his gloves off the hook and trade leather in Belfast in the first week of August for some time now.

It was understood a fight between the ever-entertaining southpaw and former Golden Contract foe Mohamed Mimoune was planned for the top of a DAZN broadcast Conlan Boxing card.

All the aforementioned were officially confirmed tonight, with Conlan Boxing revealing “Tyrone McKenna returns to headline a rematch against Mohamed Mimoune. After The Mighty Celt’s win in 2020 against the Frenchman there were different views of what the outcome should have been. Will this be Repeat or Revenge [find out at the] SSE Arena, Belfast August 3rd.

McKenna and the French fighter met in the York Hall in the Golden Contract semi-finals.

The Belfast fighter came away with a 96-94, 96-94, 97-93 win after a thrilling 10-round contest in London.

That victory was disputed by Mimoune – and it appears the Florida-based French man may get a chance to get revenge in Belfast this summer.

McKenna retired from the sport as recent as last December after a points reverse to Lewis Crocker but is now back.

Speaking at the time he said: “Thats it for the Mighty Celt people.

“I’ve given a lot to this sport and got way further than I ever thought possible when sleeping on the floors in Philly. [I] never thought I’d be in some of the huge nights I was part off… I set out to try and become the most entertaining man in Ireland, always taking the hardest fights put to me even when I didn’t have too. I had some amazing nights with you all win lose or draw I hope I did you all proud. The one title no one will take any time soon is the hardest man in Ireland…I can take a shot like no other man on this Island.”

The undercard will confirmed across the week, with Ger Hughes versus Ruadhan Farrell and Feargal Quinn versus Ashton Brown likely. Dylan Moran versus Owen O’Neill is also said to be agreed. Padraig McCrory was rumoured to fight Luke Keeler on the bill but that fight doesn’t look likely now.