“I knew by his face that there was a mistake” – Ian Gaughran looks back on McGlynn-Ryan

It was a case of calm after – rather than before – the storm when it came to the controversy surrounding the Dave Ryan–Tony McGlynn BUI Celtic fight explains manager Ian Gaughran.

Following an epic eight rounds, Shannon’s Ryan came out the winner over Dubliner McGlynn but the drama continued as we went to the verdict.

A mix-up with scoring led to the wrong scorecard being read out and the wrong fighter being declared the winner. Tempers flared somewhat and there were temporary ‘scenes’ in the ring after.

However, Gaughran claims order was restored quickly as the BUI resolved the matter efficiently. Ryan’s manager admits it was a bit manic and acknowledges the panic but suggests the most important thing was the right result was reached and the situation managed.

“It was a real shame for both lads that there was the mix-up on the scoring,” he tells Irish-boxing.com as he begins explaining what happened.

“Obviously, we couldn’t believe it had been 78-73 in Tony’s favour but knew something was up straight away because Emile, who I thought refereed the fight really well, had raised David’s hand and had given him a nod as if to say well done.

“And I knew by his face that there was a mistake, so obviously things got heated in the ring and it took a while for cool heads to prevail.

“Emile said that the wrong man was announced, and it was then that BUI officials stepped in and sorted things out. Credit in particular to Martin Doran and Michael Conlon, who both remained extremely calm throughout and got the situation sorted.”

Gaughran also praised McGlynn’s team, and event promoter Jay Byrne in particular, for how they handled the situation.

The Dubliner, who guides the careers of Graham McCormack, Jamie Morrissey, Katelynn Phelan, Ruadhan Farrell, James Freeman, Connor Kerr and Peter Carr among others understands how hard it must have been for ‘The Negotiator’ to take the title from his fighter and present it to another.

“I feel for Tony, it’s a horrible thing to happen, and I have to commend Jay Byrne. He had to go up to Tony and take the belt off him to bring it to David.

“That must have been horrible, and it takes a strong person to do it with class and dignity, despite all that disappointment for the whole team.

“It was a fantastic show from top to bottom and I think it’s one we won’t forget in a hurry.”