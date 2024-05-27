WATCH – Carl Frampton gives Anthony Cacace rousing pep talk before world title win

‘Don’t be coming out of the ring thinking I could have done more’.

That was the message Carl Frampton gave Anthony Cacace before he took to the ring to fight Joe Cordina for the IBF world title in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

‘The Jackal’ has been a friend, fan and massive advocate of his fellow Belfast man for a long time – and has always been vocal about how far he thought ‘The Apache’ could go.

His affection for his former Cyclone Promotions stablemate was evident to everyone in a viral video shared by TNT of the now-respected pundit rejoicing in Cacace’s world title win.

Now another video has emerged of the former two-weight world champion giving the 35-year-old a pep talk before the fight.

Frampton visited Team Cacace in the dressing room ahead the IBF super featherweight world title fight and gave the Holy Trinity man some words of encouragement.

The Irish great told Ireland’s latest world champion a win would change his life and not to leave the ring with any regrets.

Cacace obviously listened as he went on to produce of the best victories of any fighter in recent times to join the list of Irish world champions.