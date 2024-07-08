Computer says No Gold – Predictor forecasts three Olympic medals

No Irish boxer will return home from Paris GOLD in their suitcase according to a prediction system with a history of forecasting Ireland’s Olympic fortunes successfully.

The Nielsen Gracenote published their final medal Virtual Medal Table late last month and it makes for ok reading for Irish boxing. Using all available results data from key global and continental competitions since the delayed 2021 Games in Tokyo Nielson Gracenote made gold, silver and bronze predictions known for all countries going into the Paris Games.

Ireland’s tally was upped to nine, which included two gold in th table shared a month out for the Games.

Of those nine three are forecast to come from boxing and according to Gracenote Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport won’t produce any gold.

They predict medals for Kellie Harrington, Diana Moorehouse and Aoife O’Rourke.

Dublin star and reigning Olympic lightweight champion Harrington won’t become the first Irish boxer to win two Olympic golds according to the table. Gracenote predicts silver for the St Mary’s BC fighter, while Wicklow’s Moorehouse will win 50kg bronze and Castlerea’s O’Rourke will take home a medal of the same colour in the 75kg class.

Olympic Boxing Team

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg; Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg; Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg; Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg; Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg; Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg; Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg; Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg; Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg; Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader; Zauri Antia – Head Coach; Damian Kennedy – Coach; Lynne McEnery – Coach; James Doyle – Coach; Jim Clover – Doctor; Lorcan McGee – Physio; Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist