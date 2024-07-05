Tricia Heberle to depart Irish boxing role after Olympic Games

The IABA will be on the hunt for a new High Performance Director after the Olympic Games in Paris.

Tricia Heberle is set to depart her role in the wake of the Olympics.

The Australian is currently in Saarbrücken, Germany with the Irish boxing team for a two-week training camp ahead of the Olympics.

Ten Irish boxers have qualified for the Olympics and hopes are high of adding to the medal tally in Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.

Heberele, a part of Australia’s hockey team at the 1964 Olympics in Los Angeles, was Team Ireland’s Chef de Mission for the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

In 2023, Heberele was appointed as the High Performance Director with Bernard Dunne having resigned in 2022.

Now, Heberle is planning to return home to Australia and will vacate her role at the IABA after an Olympic debrief with Irish boxing chiefs once again on the look-out for a director for the much-vaunted HPU.

Olympic Boxing Team

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg; Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg; Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg; Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg; Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg; Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg; Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg; Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg; Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg; Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader; Zauri Antia – Head Coach; Damian Kennedy – Coach; Lynne McEnery – Coach; James Doyle – Coach; Jim Clover – Doctor; Lorcan McGee – Physio; Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist