Aaron McKenna hits Japan for his million dollar chance
Team McKenna have headed for the Land of the Rising Sun as Aaron McKenna looks to grab his million dollar chance.
‘The Silencer’ (18-0, 9KOs) has jetted out to Japan ahead of his clash with Jeovanny Estela (14-0, 5KOs) in a quarter-final of Matchroom’s Prizefighter tournament in Osaka on July 15.
A huge $1m prizepot awaits the overall winner – and McKenna believes he has the tools to take the life-changing pay cheque.
On Monday-week, he faces the also-unbeaten Estela and the Monaghan man is confident about his chances.
He said: “This is a life-changing opportunity for me. It would put me in a strong position to fight anyone in the world.
“It excited me from the start. The prize fund, it’s a massive opportunity and maybe would put you in line to fight for a world title.”