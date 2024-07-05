Steve Collins Jr, Cheyanne O’Neill set for Red Cow bouts

Steve Collins Jr and Cheyanne O’Neill have been added to the JB Promotions show at the end of July.

Collins (14-5-1, 4KOs) will make his ring return after three of inactivity while O’Neill (1-0-1) will look for a second win on the bounce.

Collins and O’Neill will box on the JB Promotions card at the Warehouse at The Red Cow on July 26.

Collins hasn’t won since beating Arturs Kulikauskis at the Ulster Hall in 2019.

Pody McCrory stopped Collins in the eighth round in August 2019 for the BUI Celtic Super-middleweight title at Falls Park in Belfast.

Collins was subsequently stopped by Cesar Mateo Tapia in the first round of a clash in Dubai and his last bout saw him beaten by Nathan Quarless in Livepool in November 2021.

After drawing on her debut in 2022 with Vaida Masiokaite in Glasgow, O’Neill recorded a points win over Bojana Libiszewska March in March and will be looking for regular activity from here.