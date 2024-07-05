Jason Quigley wants a showdown with ‘over-hyped’ Diego Pacheco

Jason Quigley has told Eddie Hearn to bring on Diego Pacheco.

The Donegal man has agreed his end of a deal to fight the unbeaten US super-middleweight.

Now, it’s over to the Matchroom-promoted Pacheco for a possible joust at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Quigley (20-3, 14KOs) hasn’t fought since his June 2023 bout with Edgar Berlanga in New York, but is now waiting on Pacheco (21-0, 17KOs) to sign on the dotted line.

The hard-hitting Pacheco defended his USWBC and WBO International super-middleweight titles against Shawn McCalman in Las Vegas in April.

Pacheco is promoted by Eddie Hearn and the Matchroom chief says he is being lined up to fight at the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

And Hearn has confirmed that former WBO world middleweight challenger Quigley is among the possible opponents for a September 7 clash.

“I have fought in the StubHub before so it’s familiar ground for me,” Quigley said. “Pacecho has yet to be really tested in his career and is maybe hyped up a little more than he deserves. I would be very confident in taking this opportunity and getting a win.”