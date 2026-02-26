INTRODUING – Jamie Graham – ‘I’m Coming to Make a Statement’

Jaime Graham doesn’t intend to quietly slip into the professional ranks this Friday night at the Waterfront Hall.

The debutant plans to make noise and is arriving with purpose, ambition, as welll as a clear sense that his moment has come.

The 20-year-old plans to catch the eye on the DAZN broadcast bill and start as he means to go on.

“I’m coming to make a statement,” he tells Iriah-boxing.com

“If the stoppage comes, it comes – but first and foremost it’s about getting the win and looking good doing it,” he adds before fueling the excitement surrounding his introduction to the pro ranks.

“Fans can expect an exciting style. I like to be sharp, aggressive when I need to be, and intelligent in there. I’ll bring a high work rate, good shot selection, and I’m always looking to entertain. Turning pro will allow me to show a bit more of my style – sitting down on shots and really showcasing my boxing IQ.”

For the former underage International, this move has been carefully considered. He feels he has gotten all he can from life in the vest and is ready to step into the side of boxing that has always appealed to him.

“I just felt the timing was right,” the prospect adds. “I’ve had a solid amateur background, learned my trade, and I believe I’ve taken as much as I can from that side of the sport. I’m ready physically and mentally for the next step. The pro game has always been the goal, so it was about choosing the right moment – and this feels like it.”

Jamie Conlan will guide Irish boxing’s latest pro, and he is delighted to link up with the former world title challenger.

“Signing with Conlan Sports was a big one for me,” he says. “They’ve proven they know how to guide fighters the right way and build careers properly. The plan is clear – stay active, build experience in the early fights, and develop step by step. There’s no rush, but there’s ambition. We’ve mapped out the first year to get good rounds under my belt and start building momentum.”

Part one of the plan is Friday night and making an impression, yet the bigger picture is never far from his thoughts.

Short term, he wants activity, progression and statements. Long term, the vision sharpens.

“Titles – that’s the dream. I want to climb the rankings, get into contention, and eventually challenge for major honours,” he adds before reverting his gaze back to the Conor Quinn undercard.

“I’m buzzing, to be honest. It’s what you work for from the day you lace up the gloves. There’s always nerves, but they’re good nerves. I can’t wait to get in there and put on a show.”