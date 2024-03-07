Dillian Whyte to fight on Paddy’s Day Castlebar Card

Former heavyweight world title challenger Dillian Whyte will return to the ring in Castlebar next week.

Rumour had been circulating that the experienced and named heavyweight would appear in Mayo on St Patrick’s Day over the last number of weeks – and the gossip has turned into reality with the fight confirmed this afternoon.

Whyte will fight for the first time since late 2022 against Christian Hammer on the Mayo card at TF Royal Hotel.

Whyte has been cleared to continue his career after an investigation confirmed that a positive drug test, that prompted a ban, was caused by a contaminated supplement before a rematch with Anthony Joshua was cancelled last August.

“I’m just glad to be back, doing what I love doing. I’m not getting any younger,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“Obviously there’s a lot of good fights going on. I just want to get back in the mix. I still want to fight all of these guys and show that I’m still one of the best heavyweights around.”

The Castlebar-hosted fight night will be topped by Ray Moylette versus Jake Tinklin and will include fights for Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, Thomas Carty, Craig O’Brien and Daniel O’Sullivan.

Whyte’s link to the card comes via Platform Sports, who are running the show and plan a number of Irish cards, and Thomas Carty whom he manages.

His link to Ireland is a bit stronger. The ‘Body Snatcher’ has Irish family.

In fact, the Jamaican-born Brixton brawler is immensely proud of his Irish roots as he told us when he appeared on the Carl Frampton v Chris Avalos undercard in Belfast in 2015.

Whyte’s link to Ireland come via his Cork grandfather Patrick Whyte, who emigrated from Dublin to the Caribbean as a young man. The exciting heavyweight paid tribute to him in 2016 when becoming British Champion. Fighting on the Ricky Burns v Kiryl Relikh undercard in Glasgow, Whyte stopped Ian Lewison to win the British title and wore green, white, and gold shorts in honour of his grandfather whose birthday it was the day before the fight.