Eddie Hearn responds to Chantelle Cameron’s Katie Taylor trilogy jibes

Eddie Hearn says both he and Katie Taylor want to make the trilogy fight with Chantelle Cameron, although the promoter won’t commit to it being next.

On more than one occasion this week the recently dethroned former undisputed light welterweight champion of the world expressed her desire to fight the Irish superstar in Dublin in May.

She claims after a brief back and forth, she agreed to reduced terms to fight at the 3Arena on May 25, only to discover Taylor was considering going a different route.

That in turn prompted her to accuse the two-weight undisputed world champion of ‘avoiding’ her. Hearn claims that is far from the case, pointing out Taylor wants the rubber match, as does Matchroom.

However, the Matchroom chairman and DAZN-aligned fight maker isn’t certain it will happen as soon as this May, although he is certain it will happen this year.

“If it’s not in May, it will happen – and in 2024 as well,” he told BBC.

“At the moment we haven’t reached a deal,” the Matchroom promoter said of discussions between the two fighters.

“We’ve got a number of plans for Katie Taylor that we’re discussing. We’re putting together a roadmap for the next couple of fights.

“I want her to fight Chantelle Cameron and she wants to fight Chantelle Cameron.”

Dublin, Ireland – September 26: Chantelle Cameron and Eddie Hearn Chairman of the Matchroom poses for a portrait ahead of her Press Conference with Katie Taylor to announce their upcoming undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title fight in Dublin on November 25. 26 September 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

It looks increasingly likely that 37-year-old will fight a mandatory down the Dublin Docklands in May with big fights put on the long finger.

“Within the next two fights, it will definitely be either Chantelle Cameron or Amanda Serrano,” Hearn added before confirming Taylor’s next move will be confirmed in the “next week to 10 days”.