Four Irish Boxers in Olympic Qualifer Action Today

Four Irish fighters vie for last 16 spots at the first Olympic Qualifier in Italy today.

Grainne Walsh, Keyln Cassidy, Daina Moorehouse and Jude Gallagher will all look to join Martin McDonagh in being two wins away from Olympic qualification.

Offaly native Walsh will fight for the first time in the tournament and will see action after a week wait.

Ireland 66kg representative fights three-time European U22 medal winner Stefanie Von Berge of Germany in the morning session.

Light heavyweight, Cassidy will climb through the E-Work Arena, Busto Arsizio ropes for a second time looking to build on his last 64 win over serial underage medal winner Michail Tsamalidis on Monday.

The Waterford native boxes Guatemala’s Wyatt Trujillo, also in the morning session.

Moorehouse and Gallagher also fight for the second time in the tournament on a busy Friday for Team Ireland.

Standing between Enniskerry’s Moorehouse and a place in the last 16 is Tayonis Cedeno of Venezuela, they face off in a 51kg fight in the afternoon session.

Tyrone featherweight Gallagher is up against Mohammad Hussamuddin a two time Commonwealth medal winner, who will have Bernard Dunne in his corner in the evening session.

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin