Celebrating International Women’s Day with the Mammy of Irish Boxing, Anna Moore

The Mammy of Irish Boxing, so named by Kellie Harrington during the Tokyo Olympics, is being celebrated for her vast contribution to Irish Boxing with a keynote film released to mark International Women’s Day.

Anna Moore, of St. Francis Boxing Club, Limerick, joined the Irish Boxing Family in the late 1960s, and was a vital force in the development of women’s boxing in Ireland. Women’s boxing here is 23 years old this year – the first women’s competitive bout took place on Hallowe’en night, 2001, between Katie Taylor and Alanna Nihell. It was officiated by Illes Golden Glove BC’s Sadie Duffy.

The Limerick lady has held leadership roles in boxing at European and World level, through membership of dedicated Women’s Committees. She is an elected member of Munster Provincial Council and the IABA’s Central Council, which operates the sport of amateur boxing on the island of Ireland.

As a Team Manager, Moore has also led Irish teams to great success at European and World level across the Youth and Junior age groups. The Munster lady is vital to the management of National Championships at the home of Irish Boxing, through her administration of these competitions. She is also an IABA qualified coach, and a national and internationally qualified judge.

Anna says “What motivates me is the kids; I love ‘em, they’re like my own. They call me the Mammy of Boxing – I’d say at this stage I could be the Nana of boxing. But it’s the kids that motivate me. When I see them boxing here, and then you see them in the Worlds and you see them in the Europeans – to me, that’s my legacy, for them to say, I was always there. And they do. I’m seeing the boxers I went away with when they 13, 14, 15 – and they’re mothers now!“

The film features contributions by Tokyo and Paris Olympian, Michaela Walsh, National Registrar Philip Rooney, Leinster President Jim Murrin, Ulster Provincial Council’s Eugene Duffy, High Performance Director Tricia Heberle and High Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia.

Michaela says “Everyone called her the Mummy of Irish boxing. She’s an Irish Boxing legend. Just when you’re away, she’s amazing to be with. An amazing personality. Sometimes when you’re away, boxing can be very serious. To have someone like Anna, who has the craic and a laugh, she just takes that seriousness away”

Seconds Out

This piece is part of the Seconds Out series, delving in to the lifeblood of Irish Boxing as we approach 100 years of Olympic participation and success. The first episode, High Performance on the Road to Paris, offered a window in to High Performance, with contributions by Head Coach, Zauri Antia, Coach Damian Kennedy, HP Director Tricia Heberle and Olympian, Michaela Walsh.