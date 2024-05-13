Belfast Bound – Queensberry ready to announce Irish fight card

Queensberry Promotions will begin a fresh Irish assault at the end of next month.

Frank Warren will bring the TNT Cameras to Belfast after deciding to run a June show in the capital of Irish boxing.

Irish-boxing.com understands Queensberry will promote a massively Irish-influenced card in Belfast on the last weekend of June.

It’s the first time Warren and co will visit the city in a professional capacity since they promoted Carl Frampton in the SSE Arena and of course Windsor Park.

Warren has been adding to Irish stable over the last number of years with the likes of Pierce O’Leary, Willow Hayden, Kristina O’Hara McCafferty, Conor Quinn and Steven Cairns all joining Anthony Cacace on his roster.

Outside Cacace, who challenges Joe Cordina for the IBF world title this weekend, it’s not a list filled with star names that have already managed to cross over, rather a team of genuine talents on the verge of big moves.

Those big moves could be made at home with Queensberry’s decision to cross the Irish sea.

With Cacace otherwise engaged Conor Quinn looks primed to top the bill. O’Leary may have a say in that regard considering the hype surrounding the Dub and his position in the game, while O’Hara McCafferty has bill-topping capabilities. However, ‘The Magnificent has Belfast bill-topping experience and has BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth silver titles he can defend.

The card should include Warren’s Irish stable, excluding Cacace for obvious reasons, and possibly O’Hara McCafferty, who has a London date lined up before June 29 and may miss out as a result. Mark Dunlop manages Quinn and is said to be involved in the card so the like of Irish champion Colm Murphy may get a slot.

It’s good news for the Irish boxing scene and Belfast, a place where Matchroom, Conlan Boxing and MHD have promoted recently.

It’s also encouraging that Warren is happy to build in Belfast as it suggests regular shows are part of the plan.